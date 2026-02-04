JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 4, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Dark Matter Technologies (Dark Matter®), an innovative leader in mortgage technology, today announced it has been named to HousingWire’s 2026 Mortgage Tech100 list, recognizing companies whose technology solutions are shaping the future of the mortgage industry. This marks the company’s third appearance on the Tech100 list.



Image caption: Dark Matter Technologies.

Dark Matter’s recognition reflects continued momentum across its open, scalable technology stack, led by the Empower® loan origination system (LOS), Aiva® artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities and the Elevate℠ Loan Servicing Solution. Together, these platforms help lenders and servicers reduce manual effort, improve data accuracy and scale operations more efficiently in a rapidly evolving market.

The Empower LOS unifies loan origination, point-of-sale and exception-based process automation within a single configurable platform. Fully integrated borrower, broker and loan officer POS’s provide real-time access to shared data, enabling faster communication and greater transparency throughout the loan lifecycle. Empower’s open architecture and Developer Platform enable financial institutions to connect, embed, or extend tools via secure APIs, eliminating vendor bottlenecks and accelerating innovation.

Embedded directly within the Empower platform, Aiva powers the system’s automation and document intelligence capabilities. When lenders deploy Empower, they gain access to Aiva’s ability to extract, validate and structure data from loan documents inside the LOS using deterministic, explainable rules. This embedded approach reduces manual review, improves data quality and allows teams to focus on exception handling and borrower engagement rather than repetitive processing tasks.

Alongside the Empower LOS, Dark Matter’s stack includes the Elevate Loan Servicing Solution, which has gained momentum through recent client signings and product enhancements. Designed to support the full servicing lifecycle, Elevate delivers configurable workflows, seamless data continuity and the flexibility to scale as portfolios and market conditions change. By extending Dark Matter’s automation-first approach into servicing, Elevate helps organizations strengthen borrower relationships while maintaining operational efficiency and control.

“Being named to HousingWire’s Tech100 list again reflects our focus on building open, intelligent platforms that remove friction from mortgage operations,” said Sean Dugan, CEO of Dark Matter Technologies. “By combining automation, AI and interoperability across origination and servicing, we help our clients move faster, operate more efficiently and deliver better experiences for borrowers.”

Dark Matter also supports seamless collaboration across the mortgage ecosystem through the Exchange℠ Service Network, a standardized marketplace that enables lenders, servicers and settlement service providers to exchange data through secure APIs. Integrated with major systems of record, the Exchange Service Network centralizes ordering, data aggregation and product selection while reducing redundant data entry and system complexity.

“[These companies are] building technology that solves core industry challenges, from operational efficiency to better consumer experiences, and setting a higher standard for what innovation in housing truly looks like,” said Sarah Wheeler, Editor-in-Chief at HousingWire.

For a complete list of 2026 HousingWire Tech100 winners, visit https://www.housingwire.com/articles/announcing-the-2026-tech100-mortgage-winners/.

ABOUT DARK MATTER TECHNOLOGIES:

Operating with the nimble nature of a startup and the disciplined maturity of one of the industry’s leading providers, Dark Matter Technologies delivers powerful technology with unparalleled automation and relentless innovation to leading mortgage lenders, servicers and companies nationwide. For more information, visit www.dmatter.com.

X: @dmattertech #fintech #mortgage @HousingWire

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Elizabeth Schroeder

Depth for Dark Matter Technologies

209-774-6555

elizabeth@depthpr.com

News Source: Dark Matter Technologies