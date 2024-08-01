JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 1, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Dark Matter Technologies (Dark Matter), an innovative leader in mortgage technology backed by time-tested loan origination software and leadership, today announced that Craig Rebmann, its product evangelist, has been named a 2024 HW Insider. Now in its ninth year, the HW Insiders program recognizes talented operations professionals laying the foundation of success for their organizations.



Photo caption: Dark Matter Technologies Product Evangelist Craig Rebmann.

Rebmann was hand-selected by Dark Matter’s CEO Rich Gagliano to lead the Empower product integration team in 2011, back when the loan origination system (LOS) had far fewer clients and was in need of a new direction. Over the next 12 years, Rebmann played a critical role in helping transform Empower into the most advanced and one of the most-used core origination technologies, now used by more than 80 lenders. Never one to rest on his laurels, today Rebmann continues to wield great influence as product evangelist, where he works hand-in-glove with Dark Matter Technologies’ sales engineers to provide lenders with solutions tailored to their unique business models.

Equipped with exceptional knowledge and passion for Dark Matter’s products, Rebmann was appointed product evangelist in 2023. In this role, Rebmann is now passing that product enthusiasm and inquisitiveness on to the Dark Matter sales team. Craig and his team regularly educate sales about product enhancements and best practice applications. He accompanies sales engineers on product demos, delving into lenders’ business models and challenges to provide a consultative experience.

During his tenure leading product, Rebmann’s notable accomplishments include bringing to market automated, task-based workflows that transform back-office productivity (also known as the Orchestration Engine); building out a more robust integration with the Exchange integration hub; and developing correspondent lending functionality within Empower.

“We are fortunate to have Craig guiding development decisions. His lengthy experience with Empower provides us with valuable insight to help Dark Matter’s product and technology specialists identify the needs of customers and match them with the right solutions,” said Dark Matter CEO Rich Gagliano. “His honesty, work ethic and enthusiasm encapsulate Dark Matter’s values and are setting the table for a very bright future. We are so pleased he chose to join us when he did.”

“The HousingWire Insiders honorees are the operational leaders who are the backbones of their organizations — driving innovation and efficiency, and creating opportunities for their organizations,” said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. “By improving user experiences, identifying market opportunities, and developing efficient processes, these outstanding individuals are propelling their organizations toward sustained growth and excellence.”

The full list of winners is available on HousingWire.com.

About Dark Matter Technologies:

Operating with the nimble nature of a startup and the disciplined maturity of one of the industry’s leading providers, Dark Matter Technologies delivers cutting-edge technology, unparalleled automation and relentless innovation to leading mortgage lenders and companies nationwide. For more information, visit https://www.dmatter.com.

Tags: #fintech #financialservices #marketing #mortgage

News Source: Dark Matter Technologies