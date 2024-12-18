JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 18, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Dark Matter Technologies (Dark Matter), an innovative leader in mortgage technology backed by time-tested loan origination software and leadership, today announced that Stephanie Durflinger, its chief product officer, has been named a HousingWire Tech Trendsetter, and Bethany Williams-Woodward, its data solutions product manager, has been named to National Mortgage Professional Magazine’s 40 Under 40 list. Both awards recognize leaders who are making a positive impact on the housing finance industry.



Image caption: Bethany Williams-Woodward and Stephanie Durflinger of Dark Matter Technologies.

A former mortgage banker, Durflinger is a proven industry leader and strategic thinker whose industry experience has driven product innovation across four industry-leading companies: Dark Matter, ICE Mortgage Technology, Sagent Lending Technologies and Ellie Mae. At each, she moved their technology forward to better serve the needs of their customers and homebuyers.

At Dark Matter, Durflinger continues her legacy of implementing meaningful change and contributing to the industry at large as both a thought leader and product visionary. She speaks frequently at industry events and serves on the board of directors of the Mortgage Industry Standards Maintenance Organization (MISMO), a wholly owned subsidiary of the MBA.

Williams-Woodward is a gifted product and technology professional with nearly a decade of mortgage industry experience. She leverages the company’s broad data ecosystem and AI expertise to craft elegant solutions to lenders’ business challenges. Her creativity and talent for consensus-building have contributed to the robust catalog of analytics tools in the Empower® loan origination system (LOS) and Dark Matter ecosystem, including a first-of-its-kind fee cure assessment tool that helps lenders reduce preventable fee cure expenses.

Her knack for building strong customer relationships and delivering product enhancements that lenders truly value has helped Dark Matter earn a customer satisfaction rating of 4.76 out of 5 stars and onboard more than 50 new customers since Williams-Woodward joined the product team in 2020.

“We are immensely proud of both Stephanie and Bethany and the roles they play in helping Dark Matter transform the mortgage origination landscape with the Empower LOS, NOVA LOS and suite of AIVA® AI virtual assistants,” said Dark Matter CEO Rich Gagliano. “They are both champions for change and continue to light the way as Dark Matter invents technology that will challenge and transform the future of the mortgage industry.”

