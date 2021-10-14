ATLANTA, Ga., Oct. 14, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Depth Public Relations, Inc. (DepthPR), a leading provider of consultative marketing, public relations and reputation management services for mortgage fintech innovators, the residential finance industry and technology for emerging regulated markets (regtech), today announced its promotion of two key staff members in time to celebrate at the Mortgage Bankers Association’s Annual Convention & Expo 2021 in San Diego.



Promoted to client services director are Johnna Szegda and Jenny Moss, who both joined the firm in 2018 as client service managers and immediately assumed integral roles in the delivery of client-facing services including writing and content creation, industry media and grassroot relations and frontline client relationship management. In their elevated roles, Szegda and Moss are responsible for delivering deep strategic guidance and broader industry relations for their client relationships as well as supporting broader agency growth initiatives.

“Just to be clear, promoting both Johnna and Jenny is not the result of DepthPR’s growth,” said firm Founder and President Kerri S. Milam. “Rather, our firm is growing because Johnna and Jenny have put their shoulders and minds to the wheel in serving our clients, putting into practice our fundamental principles of strategic planning, project management, superior writing and content development and end-of-the-day accountability. That is why we have promoted them.”

Szegda joined DepthPR in Q1 2018 following an initial six-month contract engagement with the firm. Previously, she served as program and operations coordinator for a not-for-profit focused on building women’s political power and civic engagement. She served as a supplemental instructor for introductory philosophy courses as she earned her bachelor’s degree in English at Georgia State University.



Moss joined DepthPR in Q4 2018 after serving as a marketing and communications specialist with a metro-Atlanta mortgage banking firm and as assistant director of media relations at Mercer University in Macon, Georgia. Moss holds a master’s degree in sports management and policy and a bachelor’s degree in public relations, both from The University of Georgia in Athens, Georgia.

“It has been a great pleasure working alongside Johnna and Jenny for the last three-plus years,” said DepthPR Vice President of Client Services Leslie Colley. “These are women who put their shrewd minds and sharp pencils to work every day to create the best possible outcomes for our clients. They are also fabulously unique individuals who have contributed significantly to the culture of our growing agency. Their promotion is well deserved.”

“I have had the privilege of watching Jenny and Johnna mature into zealous client advocates and astute PR practitioners,” said DepthPR Vice President of Client Services Lindsey Neal.

“Their tenacity, creativity and attention to detail have played no small role in ensuring the success of our clients’ initiatives and cementing DepthPR’s reputation for excellence in the mortgage fintech industry. Quite simply, we would not be the agency we are today without them.”

Depth Public Relations (DepthPR) is a leading provider of consultative marketing, public relations and reputation management services for the mortgage lending and residential finance industries. Since 2006, the firm has represented a clientele of established and emerging brands serving mortgage lenders, real estate professionals and appraisers. DepthPR is committed to serving the cause of digital innovation and to practicing the pay-it-forward principle alongside The Golden Rule. DepthPR is a member and supporter of the Mortgage Bankers Association, Housing Finance Strategies and The Mortgage Collaborative. For more information, visit https://www.depthpr.com/.

