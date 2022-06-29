PARAMUS, N.J., June 29, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Dining Out Media LLC will be hosting the 2nd Annual Dining Out Jersey Foodie Expo on Thursday July 14, 2022 from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. at The Terrace at Biagio’s in Paramus, New Jersey. The event will feature North Jersey’s best restaurants, gourmet food shops, BBQ, craft beer, wine, and spirits, as well as celebrity guests, music, and other food-related vendors.



The event will be held in the main ballroom as well as BBQ and grilling on the rooftop. Some food trucks are also scheduled to participate. Participating businesses are primarily from Bergen, Hudson, Essex, and Morris counties.

“We originally saw this as an opportunity to support local restaurants and small businesses that were adversely affected by the recent events while at the same time giving area residents an excuse to get out and enjoy themselves again. This year we will continue the tradition,” said Paul Turpanjian, Publisher of Dining Out Jersey Magazine.

Guests will enjoy the festivities which will include food tastings across a wide variety of cuisines from the area’s top restaurants. Paid admission gives guests access to all.

“We are looking forward to giving local foodies an opportunity to get out once again and be entertained while enjoying the savory and sweet flavors that our many fine North Jersey restaurants are famous for,” said Turpanjian.

“The restaurant industry was the hardest hit during the pandemic. Now these businesses are hoping to gain more exposure and make up for what was lost, which makes what is now our 2nd Annual food festival a very important one,” added Turpanjian.

Dining Out Jersey Magazine is North Jersey’s preeminent lifestyle magazine focusing on dining out and other food-centric content.

For further info or tickets go to: https://www.diningoutjersey.com/dining-out-jersey-foodie-expo-2022/

Venue information: https://www.theterracenj.com/

