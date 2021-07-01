PARAMUS, N.J., July 1, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Dining Out Media LLC will be hosting the 1st Annual Dining Out Jersey Foodie Expo on Thursday July 15, 2021 from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. at The Terrace at Biagio’s in Paramus, N.J. The event will feature North Jersey’s best restaurants, gourmet food shops, BBQ, craft beer, wine, and spirits, as well as celebrity guests, music, and other food-related vendors.

The event will be held in the main ballroom as well as BBQ and grilling on the rooftop. Some food trucks are also scheduled to participate. Participating businesses are primarily from Bergen, Hudson, and Essex counties.

“We saw this as an opportunity to support local restaurants and small businesses that were adversely affected by the recent events while at the same time giving area residents an excuse to get out and enjoy themselves again,” said Paul Turpanjian, Publisher of Dining Out Jersey Magazine.

With restaurants getting “back to business” and life becoming a little more normal, guests will enjoy the festivities which will include food tastings across a wide variety of cuisines from the area’s top restaurants. Paid admission gives guests access to all.

“We are looking forward to giving local foodies an opportunity to get out once again and be entertained while enjoying the savory and sweet flavors that our many fine North Jersey restaurants are famous for,” said Turpanjian. “The restaurant industry was the hardest hit during the pandemic. Now these businesses are hoping to gain more exposure and make up for what was lost, which makes this first big food festival a very important one.”

Dining Out Jersey Magazine is North Jersey’s preeminent lifestyle magazine focusing on dining out and other food-centric content.

For further info or tickets go to: https://www.diningoutjersey.com/

News Source: Dining Out Media LLC