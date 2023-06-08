PARAMUS, N.J., June 8, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Dining Out Media LLC will be hosting the 3rd Annual Dining Out Jersey Foodie Expo on Monday July 10, 2023, from 6 – 10 p.m. at The Terrace at Biagio’s in Paramus, N.J. The event will feature North Jersey’s best restaurants, gourmet food shops, craft beer, wine, spirits, entertainment, as well as celebrity guests, including NBC’s “Produce Pete” Napolitano and Celebrity Chef David Burke.



Image Caption: Dining Out Jersey FOODIE EXPO.

The event will be held in the main ballroom. Some food trucks are also scheduled to participate. Participating businesses are primarily from Bergen, Hudson, Essex, and Morris counties. This year’s charity partner will be the Spring Lake Toys Foundation for which a silent auction and tricky tray will be held in the salon.

“The Foodie Expo has been a great success and very popular with locals who love dining out. We plan on continuing this tradition while improving each year,” said Paul Turpanjian, Publisher of Dining Out Jersey Magazine.

Guests will enjoy the festivities which will include food tastings across a wide variety of cuisines from the area’s top restaurants. Paid admission gives guests access to all.

“We are looking forward to giving area foodies an opportunity to get out and be entertained while enjoying the savory and sweet flavors that our many fine North Jersey restaurants are famous for,” said Turpanjian. “We continue to support the restaurant industry while keeping our readers and followers informed on the Jersey dining scene.”

Dining Out Jersey Magazine is North Jersey’s preeminent lifestyle magazine focusing on dining out and other food-centric content. This July the Dining Out Jersey Shore edition will be launched which will cover Monmouth and Ocean Counties. A similar Foodie Expo in the Jersey Shore area is in the plans for 2024.

