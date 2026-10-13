TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 13, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — DocMagic® announced today that Chief Information Officer Jeremy Boyd has been named a recipient of the 2026 Lending Luminary Award presented by PROGRESS in Lending. The honor recognizes mortgage industry leaders who demonstrate exceptional vision, leadership, and commitment to advancing the future of lending.



Image caption: DocMagic CIO Jeremy Boyd.

Boyd has spent more than 27 years building and evolving the technology infrastructure behind DocMagic’s digital mortgage ecosystem, including its document generation, automated compliance, eSignature, eClosing, eNote, eNotary and eVault services.

Under his leadership, that infrastructure has become the secure, reliable, and scalable foundation lenders rely on to execute fully digital mortgage transactions.

Boyd reinforced that foundation over the past year. He led a multi-phase upgrade of more than 100 database environments, oversaw the deployment of a next-generation enterprise logging and analytics platform, and continued to enhance the company’s disaster recovery and business continuity capabilities. Together, these efforts strengthened the performance, resilience, and security of the infrastructure supporting lenders nationwide.

“Jeremy’s impact extends far beyond technology,” said Lori Johnson, COO of DocMagic. “His leadership has created the foundation that enables innovation across our organization and helps ensure our customers can confidently embrace the future of digital lending.”

For a complete list of 2026 Lending Luminary honorees, visit: https://www.mymortgagemindset.com/the-2026-lending-luminary-award-winners-are/.

About DocMagic:

DocMagic® provides a complete digital mortgage platform for the mortgage industry, delivering proprietary document generation, automated compliance, eSignature, eClosing, eNotarization, eNote and eVault technology in one unified solution. Built on nearly 40 years of innovation, DocMagic helps lenders, settlement service providers and investors move loans from application through post-closing with greater speed, accuracy and confidence. AI deepens that foundation through the company’s Intelligent Agentic Network. For more information, visit https://www.docmagic.com/.

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https://www.docmagic.com/sites/default/files/img/logo/docmagic-logo-reg.png

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Leslie W. Colley

Depth for DocMagic

leslie@depthpr.com

(678) 622-6229

News Source: DocMagic, Inc.