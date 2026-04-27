ALLENDALE, N.J., April 27, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Doherty Enterprises-owned Applebee’s® Neighborhood Grill + Bar restaurants in New Jersey are proud to announce the winners of the 10th annual Above and ‘BEE’yond Teacher Essay Contest, recognizing outstanding educators nominated by their students.



Image caption: Doherty Enterprises Celebrates Eight New Jersey Teachers in 10th Annual Above and ‘BEE’yond Teacher Essay Contest.

This year, eight New Jersey teachers have been selected for their meaningful impact in the classroom. Each honoree will receive a $500 sponsorship check to support their classroom for the upcoming 2026–2027 school year, along with an end-of-year celebration for their students.*

2026 New Jersey Winners:

Adanatzian, McKinley Ave Elementary School (Manahawkin)

Melissa Nazario, Manchester Elementary School (Manchester)

Patti Raniszewski, Lopatcong Middle School (Phillipsburg)

DeFeo, Oradell Public School (Hackensack)

Katie Torres, Barnegat High School (Manahawkin)

Sarah Hoff, Conerly Road School (Bridgewater)

Hollis, Speedway School (Newark)

Peter Leone, Kawameeh Middle School (Union)

Since 2016, Doherty’s annual Above and ‘BEE’yond Teacher Essay Contest invites students to submit essays describing how a teacher has positively influenced their educational experience, offering a platform to recognize educators who go above and beyond each day.

“Every year, these student submissions highlight the incredible dedication and influence teachers have in shaping young lives,” said Michael McKee, Director of Operations for Doherty Enterprises. “We’re proud to recognize this year’s winners and support the important work they do in their classrooms and communities.”

About Applebee’s®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether it’s in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood™ is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday.

Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood®. Applebee’s and its franchise operations together consisted of 1,520 Applebee’s restaurants in the United States, two U.S. territories and 17 countries outside the United States as of December 28, 2025. This number does not include 59 company-owned Applebee’s restaurants. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

About Doherty Enterprises, Inc.

Established in 1985, Doherty Enterprises owns and operates more than 160 restaurants in New Jersey and New York, including seven restaurant concepts: Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, Panera Bread, Wendy’s, Jinya Ramen Bar, Chevys Fresh Mex, and its own concepts, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub and Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas. In addition, Doherty Enterprises is also a franchisee of Sola Salon Studios with 15 locations in Staten Island and New Jersey.

Doherty Enterprises is ranked 27th Largest Franchisee in the United States by Restaurant Finance Monitor, is recognized as the 80th largest Foodservice revenue company in the United States by Nation’s Restaurant News, the 67th largest privately held business in the New York Metro area by Crain’s Business, and 26th in NJ’s Top 250 privately held companies & 5th Largest Family-Owned Business Based on Employees in New Jersey by NJBIZ.

The Doherty vision is to be the “Best Food Service Company in the Communities We Serve,” and its mission is to “Wow Every Guest Every Time, Wow our People, Wow Our Communities, and Wow Our Suppliers.” Doherty Enterprises has also been lending a helping hand to team members and their immediate families when financially burdened through the WOW a Friend Foundation. To date, the foundation has assisted more than 4,200 people and donated over $5.7 million directly back to those in need. https://www.dohertyinc.com/

News Source: Doherty Enterprises