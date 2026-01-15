LONG ISLAND, N.Y., Jan. 15, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Doherty Enterprises-owned Applebee’s® Neighborhood Grill & Bar restaurants on Long Island, today announced the launch of the 2026 Above & “BEE”yond Teacher Essay Contest. This year, Doherty-owned Long Island Applebee’s will recognize four outstanding teachers – two from Nassau County and two from Suffolk County – each with a $500 classroom sponsorship check for the upcoming school year and an end-of-year class party at Applebee’s.*



The annual contest begins Monday, January 12, 2026, and ends Sunday, March 15, 2026. All essays must be submitted in person to the Applebee’s General Manager or manager on duty at participating Doherty-owned Applebee’s locations no later than 10:00 p.m. ET on March 15, 2026. Winners will be announced on Friday, April 24, 2026, and end-of-year parties must be scheduled before Tuesday, June 30, 2026.

“We’re proud to celebrate the teachers who do so much for our communities,” said Timothy Doherty, President and COO, Doherty Enterprises. “This annual contest is a small way to say thank you and provide meaningful resources to classrooms. We look forward to reading the essays and honoring the educators who make a real difference for students across Long Island.”

How to Enter

Students must nominate a teacher who currently teaches in Nassau County or Suffolk County.

Middle and high school students: submit a 500-word essay explaining why their teacher deserves to be Applebee’s Teacher of the Year.

Elementary students: submit a half-page essay on why their teacher deserves the honor.

Essays must be submitted in person to the General Manager or manager on duty at the student’s local Doherty-owned Applebee’s. Limit one entry per student.

Prizes

Two winning teachers from Nassau County and two from Suffolk County will each receive a $500 classroom sponsorship.

Winners will also receive an end-of-year class party at Applebee’s. If a class party cannot be accommodated, the prize will be replaced with two Dinner-for-Four certificates for the winning essay writer.

The Above & “BEE”yond Teacher Essay Contest is valid only at Doherty Enterprises-owned and operated Applebee’s restaurants on Long Island. For a list of participating locations and full contest rules, please visit www.dohertyinc.com or contact your local Applebee’s.

*One winner will be selected from each restaurant’s school district. Prizes are subject to change. If end-of-year parties are not viable, class parties will be replaced with two Dinner-for-Four certificates for the essay writer.

**Offer valid only at Doherty Enterprises owned and operated Applebee’s® locations on Long Island, NY. Limit one per person. May not be redeemed on day of purchase. Cannot be combined with any other offers.

About Applebee’s®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether it’s in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood™ is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood®.

Applebee’s and its franchise operations together consisted of 1,512 Applebee’s restaurants in the United States, two U.S. territories and 16 countries outside the United States as of September 28, 2025. This number does not include 59 company-owned Applebee’s restaurants. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

About Doherty Enterprises, Inc.

Established in 1985, Doherty Enterprises owns and operates more than 160 restaurants in New Jersey, New York, including seven restaurant concepts: Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, Panera Bread, Wendy’s, Jinya Ramen Bar, Chevys Fresh Mex and its own concepts, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub and Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas. In addition, Doherty Enterprises is also a franchisee of Sola Salon Studios with 15 locations in Staten Island and New Jersey. Doherty Enterprises is ranked 27th Largest Franchisee in the United States by Restaurant Finance Monitor, is recognized as the 80th largest Foodservice revenue company in the United States by Nation’s Restaurant News, the 70th largest privately held business in the New York Metro area by Crain’s Business, and 24th in NJ’s Top 250 privately held companies & 5th Largest Family-Owned Business Based on Employees in New Jersey by NJBIZ.

The Doherty vision is to be the “Best Food Service Company in the Communities We Serve” and its mission is to “Wow Every Guest Every Time, Wow our People, Wow Our Communities and Wow Our Suppliers.” Doherty Enterprises has also been lending a helping hand to team members and their immediate families when financially burdened through the WOW a Friend Foundation. To date, the foundation has assisted more than 4,200 people and donated over $5.7 million directly back to those in need. (www.DohertyInc.com).

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lynn Munroe

lynn@maracaibomedia.com

845-548-1211

