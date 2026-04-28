NEW YORK CITY, N.Y., April 28, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Doherty Enterprises-owned Applebee’s® Neighborhood Grill & Bar restaurants in New York City and Westchester County, NY are proud to announce the winners of the 10th annual Above and ‘BEE’yond Teacher Essay Contest, recognizing outstanding educators nominated by their students.



Image caption: Doherty Enterprises Recognizes Four NYC and Westchester Teachers in 10th Annual Above and ‘BEE’yond Teacher Essay Contest.

Four exceptional educators – each nominated by their students – have been selected for their outstanding contributions to education. Each teacher will receive a $500 sponsorship check to enhance their classroom for the 2026–2027 school year, along with an end-of-year celebration for their class.*

2026 NYC & Westchester Winners:

Schecter, M.S. 158 (Fresh Meadows, Queens)

Jessica Johnson, P.S./M.S. 164 (Fresh Meadows, Queens)

Reinhard, Montfort Academy (Throgs Neck, Bronx)

Zulei Vargas

The contest provides students with the opportunity to express appreciation for educators who have made a meaningful difference in their lives, while shining a spotlight on the vital role teachers play in the larger community.

“We’re continually inspired by the stories students share about the teachers who motivate and guide them,” said Neesha Seervai, VP of Operations for Doherty-owned Applebee’s in NYC and Westchester County. “It’s a privilege to recognize these educators and celebrate the impact they make every day.”

About Applebee’s®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether it’s in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood™ is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home.

From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood®. Applebee’s and its franchise operations together consisted of 1,520 Applebee’s restaurants in the United States, two U.S. territories and 17 countries outside the United States as of December 28, 2025. This number does not include 59 company-owned Applebee’s restaurants. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

About Doherty Enterprises, Inc.

Established in 1985, Doherty Enterprises owns and operates more than 160 restaurants in New Jersey and New York, including seven restaurant concepts: Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, Panera Bread, Wendy’s, Jinya Ramen Bar, Chevys Fresh Mex, and its own concepts, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub and Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas. In addition, Doherty Enterprises is also a franchisee of Sola Salon Studios with 15 locations in Staten Island and New Jersey.

Doherty Enterprises is ranked 27th Largest Franchisee in the United States by Restaurant Finance Monitor, is recognized as the 80th largest Foodservice revenue company in the United States by Nation’s Restaurant News, the 67th largest privately held business in the New York Metro area by Crain’s Business, and 26th in NJ’s Top 250 privately held companies & 5th Largest Family-Owned Business Based on Employees in New Jersey by NJBIZ.

The Doherty vision is to be the “Best Food Service Company in the Communities We Serve,” and its mission is to “Wow Every Guest Every Time, Wow our People, Wow Our Communities, and Wow Our Suppliers.” Doherty Enterprises has also been lending a helping hand to team members and their immediate families when financially burdened through the WOW a Friend Foundation. To date, the foundation has assisted more than 4,200 people and donated over $5.7 million directly back to those in need. Learn more at: https://www.dohertyinc.com/.

News Source: Doherty Enterprises