LAKE ZURICH, Ill., Sept. 26, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Dovenmuehle Mortgage, Inc. (Dovenmuehle), a leading mortgage subservicing company, announced today that Robert Howerton has joined the organization as Chief Information Officer. In this role, his responsibilities include maintaining and expanding Dovenmuehle’s current information technology (IT) infrastructure.



“Robert has an impressive history of information technology experience and a proven record of strategically implementing technology,” said Dovenmuehle Senior Vice President of IT George Mynatt. “Today’s tech-driven mortgage environment demands a leader of Robert’s caliber who can balance thoughtful innovation with maintaining a sound, safe and compliant operating environment.”

Howerton brings more than 20 years of IT experience, including an expansive track record of working with cloud solutions, development, infrastructure data centers and strategic implementation of automation strategies. Most recently, he was the Leader Platform Security Engineer at IBM, where he modernized the company’s technology infrastructure and led the development and execution of an enterprise-wide IT strategy. These efforts resulted in a 30% increase in operational efficiency and a 30% reduction in infrastructure costs.

His career history also includes experience as the Head of IT Operations and Engineering at Santander Consumer USA, Vice President of Infrastructure at Mr. Cooper and Technology Architect and Global Operations Leader at The Kraft Heinz Company. He is currently working toward his master’s degree in biomechanics at Texas A&M University.

“I have a passion for being at the forefront of technology advancements, which has led me to work with cloud solutions, development and infrastructure data centers and appreciate the art of automation,” said Howerton. “Implementing these systems for organizational benefits across the board is extremely rewarding. I’m pleased to join the team and eager to contribute to Dovenmuehle’s mission of delivering best-in-class mortgage servicing.”

About Dovenmuehle:

Founded in 1844, Dovenmuehle (Lake Zurich, Ill.) is a mortgage subservicer for commercial banks, credit unions, independent mortgage lenders, MSR investors and state housing finance agencies nationwide. The company subservices portfolio loans, as well as loans sold to Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae and the Federal Home Loan Bank with servicing retained. Using a combination of best-in-class and proprietary technology, Dovenmuehle helps lenders reduce servicing costs and deliver consistently high levels of service to homeowners while maintaining compliance with investor and regulatory requirements. Learn more at https://dovenmuehle.com.

News Source: Dovenmuehle