ATLANTA, Ga., Feb. 8, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Down Payment Resource (DPR), the nationwide database for U.S. homebuyer assistance programs, today announced that Ruth Johnson, founder and CEO of Homes for Heroes, has been selected the winner of its fourth annual 2021 Beverly Faull Affordable Housing Leadership Award. Each year, the Beverly Faull Affordable Housing Leadership Award recognizes an individual or organization that has demonstrated outstanding leadership in broadening access to homeownership and affordable housing finance solutions.



PHOTO CAPTION: Ruth Johnson earns 2021 Beverly Faull Affordable Housing Leadership Award.

Johnson was selected for founding Homes for Heroes, a national network of real estate, mortgage and local business specialists that provide housing services at a reduced cost to healthcare professionals, teachers, first responders, active military and veterans. To date, Homes for Heroes has helped give back $100 million in Hero Rewards to more than 50,000 heroes and their families so they can reach their homeownership dreams.

Each year, DPR makes a financial donation to the recipient’s housing nonprofit of choice. Johnson has requested the donation be made to the Homes for Heroes Foundation, 501(c)(3) nonprofit that aids heroes suffering from housing insecurity with housing assistance and home modification services. The foundation recently celebrated raising $1 million dollars to support heroes in need.

“I am incredibly honored to be named a Beverly Faull Affordable Housing Leadership Award recipient,” said Johnson. “In the age of Covid, it is more important than ever to give back to the brave heroes that have remained dedicated to serving our country and its diverse communities throughout this crisis. Helping those heroes has been a lifelong passion of mine, and I look forward to continuing this mission with Homes for Heroes for years to come.”

The Beverly Faull Affordable Housing Leadership Award is named in memory of Beverly Faull, a highly regarded housing industry veteran and one of DPR’s first employees, who fully embraced the company’s mission to provide greater visibility and access to down payment assistance programs.

Previous winners of this award include The National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB), the oldest professional organization for Black and minority real estate professionals, Tonya Todd, Housing Director for Hilltop Securities, Inc. and John O’Callaghan, President and CEO of the Atlanta Neighborhood Development Partnership, Inc.

For more information about Johnson’s ongoing work with Homes for Heroes, visit https://www.homesforheroes.com/.

