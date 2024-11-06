NEW YORK, N.Y., Nov. 6, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Tenorshare has released version 2.10.2 of its iAnyGo iOS App, offering one-click access to Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokémon, enhancing the Pokémon GO experience. Optimized for iOS 18, the update enables users to quickly find shiny Gigantamax Pokémon, and join Max Battles. With Pokémon GO Spoofer iAnyGo, users can easily navigate the game world, copy GPS coordinates, and team up with friends to challenge Dynamax Pokémon, offering an enriched experience for all trainers.



“With iAnyGo iOS App version 2.10.2, users can now easily locate Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokémon with a single click and quickly share their locations using longitude and latitude coordinates,” said Tenorshare’s CEO when discussing the new features. “Trainers can quickly join forces for Max Battles, making it easier to catch gargantuan Pokémon and earn Max Particles to boost their skills for future challenges. These updates enhance gameplay, helping users find shiny Gigantamax Pokémon they might not see locally.”

HOW TO INSTALL THE IANYGO IOS APP

For new users, the iAnyGo installation process is simple. Here’s a quick overview of the steps:

Go to the official website to download and install the iAnyGo iOS Assistant on your computer. Sign in using Apple ID and click “Install iAnyGo iOS App” button. You can extend its validity every seven days by signing in with your Apple ID on iAnyGo App—no computer is needed after the initial setup.

HOW TO GET DYNAMAX AND GIGANTAMAX POKÉMON ON NEW MAX BATTLES

The iAnyGo iOS App enhances your Pokémon experience by allowing you to explore any location virtually. Follow these steps to find and battle Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokémon in the new Max Battles in Pokémon GO.

Open the iAnyGo iOS App and tap the fifth button “D-Max” on the right to view Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokémon. You can view these gargantuan Pokémon by zooming in or out on the screen. Tap the “Go” button, and you can go over to catch Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokémon. You can also click the “copy” button to copy longitude and latitude coordinates and share them with your friends.

Additionally, with its features like Change Location, PokeStop Mode, and Single-Spot Movement, users can spoof Pokémon GO on iPhone without physically moving. iAnyGo iOS App is a reliable Pokémon GO Spoofer for iOS 18.

PRICING FOR IANYGO IOS APP

The iAnyGo iOS App is available in multiple packages designed to fit users’ needs:

1 Month/1 Device: $14.99

1 Quarter/1 Device: $39.99

1 Year/1 Device: $79.99

Lifetime/1 Device: $99.99

For more details on purchasing, please visit iAnyGo iOS App Pricing – https://www.tenorshare.com/purchase/buy-ianygo-ios-app.html

About Tenorshare:

Tenorshare specializes in iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac platforms, focusing on core technology research. It is a leading software provider with millions of users that use its tools related to data transfer, data recovery, system repair, unlocking phones, and many more.

