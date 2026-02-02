JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 2, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Dark Matter Technologies (Dark Matter®), an innovative leader in mortgage technology, today announced continued client momentum that includes a multi-year renewal with Arbor Bank and a new client signing with Covey Financial, as well as tighter integration of its Elevate℠ Loan Servicing Solution (Elevate) and the Empower® loan origination system (LOS).



Image caption: Dark Matter Technologies.

Arbor Bank recently renewed its Elevate servicing platform agreement for an additional five years, citing a strong partnership and the platform’s ability to support evolving servicing needs. Covey Financial selected Elevate to help reduce manual processes, support a small servicing team and accommodate the unique loan products it services, including specialized community-focused programs.

Together, these client wins reflect how organizations are increasingly evaluating servicing technology based on automation, flexibility and vendor partnership, particularly as servicing teams are asked to do more with fewer resources.

Elevate is designed to help servicers operate more efficiently by automating high-effort, time-sensitive servicing activities, including scheduled investor reporting and transmissions, as well as interim servicing workflows. This automation provides servicing teams with clear visibility into what is being generated and delivered.

Elevate includes a native, web-based consumer portal that supports common self-service activities, helping to reduce call volume and manual follow-up. Borrowers can securely make payments and access key account information, while servicers benefit from fewer routine interactions and a more consistent borrower experience.

Designed to support a broad range of loan types, Elevate accommodates mortgage and home equity loans alongside many consumer and commercial products. This flexibility enables institutions to consolidate their servicing operations within a single platform, thereby reducing system complexity and enhancing operational consistency.

Although Elevate is LOS-agnostic, lenders that originate on the Empower LOS and service on Elevate benefit from tighter integration, which supports a more streamlined transition from closing to onboarding and servicing. With borrower, loan, and property data already captured during the origination process, servicers can reduce duplicate data handling and accelerate setup, improving time-to-first-payment and lowering operational risk. The integrated approach also positions lenders to better support retention strategies, using servicing-held loans and borrower context to inform timely outreach for refinancing, home equity or other recapture opportunities, in line with lender-defined rules and compliance requirements.

“We are tightly focused on supporting clients with a proven servicing platform that continues to evolve based on how it is used in real-world operations,” said Sean Dugan, CEO of Dark Matter Technologies. “By integrating Elevate with the Empower LOS, we make it easier for lenders to move loans from origination into servicing without added steps or duplication of effort. Backed by a team that understands servicing firsthand, this integration gives clients greater consistency across the servicing lifecycle.”

Formerly known as CMS Servicing, Elevate moved to Dark Matter Technologies in 2024, following Dark Matter’s acquisition by Constellation Software.

Dark Matter will showcase integration of the Elevate Loan Servicing Solution with the Empower LOS at MBA’s Servicing Solutions Conference & Expo, Feb. 16–19, 2026, in Grapevine, Texas. Visit the Dark Matter booth #616 to see demos, explore use cases for full and interim servicing, and learn how to unify origination and servicing on a single technology ecosystem.

ABOUT DARK MATTER TECHNOLOGIES:

Operating with the nimble nature of a startup and the disciplined maturity of one of the industry’s leading providers, Dark Matter Technologies delivers powerful technology with unparalleled automation and relentless innovation to leading mortgage lenders, servicers and companies nationwide. For more information, visit www.dmatter.com.

