LINCOLN, Neb., June 29, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Elite 11, powered by Stack Sports, and Opendorse announced today the launch of a new partnership to prepare the country’s top high school quarterbacks for coming changes to name, image, and likeness (NIL) rights monetization. The partnership features the addition of Opendorse Ready™, the company’s industry-leading NIL education solution that is currently used by more than 30 top programs in college sports including Clemson, Florida, and Ohio State Athletics.

As the nation’s premier quarterback competition, Elite 11 competitors are poised to soon be among the most marketable athletes in college sports. Recent notable Elite 11 Alumni include Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones. With Opendorse Ready, each athlete will receive a personalized assessment of their current brand value with a roadmap to maximize it. NIL industry leaders will host live education sessions at the competition, and the program will provide athletes with on-demand access to the Opendorse NIL Masterclass, a video series featuring brand building and monetization experts from leading brands including Instagram, the Players’ Tribune, and Overtime.

“We’ve always looked at Elite 11 as a place to bring the best in sport together and that is what we are doing by partnering with Opendorse,” said Elite 11 President Brian Stumpf. “We want to evolve with changing landscapes and Opendorse will help us to continue to serve and educate this next generation of quarterbacks early on to ensure they have the tools both in football and in life necessary to reach their potential.”

The program is built to provide an elite athlete development experience on-and-off the field. In addition to NIL education, competitors can use Opendorse to access photography and videos from Elite 11 events, and publish it to their personal social media channels with a single tap.

“Elite 11 competitors and counselors are poised to be among the most marketable athletes in college sports,” said Opendorse CEO Blake Lawrence. “These quarterbacks will be the face of the new era. Knowing that, it’s vital that they understand how to build and protect their brands now to be successful and safe in the very near future. I’m proud to provide Opendorse products to empower this next generation of greats.”

By partnering with Opendorse, Elite 11 becomes the first camp or competition series to provide athletes brand building and NIL readiness resources.

About Opendorse

Opendorse is the sports technology company that maximizes endorsement value for athletes. Today more than 40,000 athletes around the world use Opendorse to understand, build, protect, and monetize their brands with support from partners including the PGA TOUR, NHL, NFLPA, MLBPA, WNBPA, LPGA, over 100 professional and collegiate sports teams, and hundreds of brands. From All-Americans to All-Pros – when athletes connect with their organizations, brands, or fans – they do it with Opendorse.

To learn more about Opendorse, visit https://opendorse.com/

About Elite 11

Founded in 1999, the Elite 11 is the premier quarterback event in the nation, bringing together the nation’s top signal callers each offseason to compete and improve their skillset both on and off-the-field. Elite 11 event alumni include 26 of the 32 current NFL starting quarterbacks, and 13 of the past 14 quarterbacks who have won the Heisman Trophy.

About Stack Sports

With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations, including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars, rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations. Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on three key pillars — Play, Improve, and Engage.

To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit http://www.stacksports.com/

News Source: Stack Sports