STATE COLLEGE, Pa., March 26, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EnergyCAP is proud to announce that it has received the 2024 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. This marks the sixth occasion that EnergyCAP has received this prestigious award, underscoring its continuous commitment to energy efficiency and management excellence.



Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a select group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to energy efficiency and the transition to a clean energy economy. EnergyCAP’s energy and sustainability software suite has consistently yielded significant time, cost, and energy use savings for its customers by streamlining utility bill accounting, identifying energy conservation opportunities, and simplifying reporting and compliance.

EnergyCAP’s ENERGY STAR® benchmarking software interface automates energy data submittals, allowing customers to submit building data and view their ENERGY STAR scores and metrics directly in the platform. Leveraging data that’s already in EnergyCAP eliminates additional analysis and double-entry into Portfolio Manager®, streamlining and simplifying submittals and results. “This award reflects not only the efforts of EnergyCAP, but our customers’ dedication to energy efficiency and best practices in building operations and maintenance,” said Tom Patterson, CEO of EnergyCAP, LLC. “More than 15,000 properties were submitted to ENERGY STAR through EnergyCAP’s platform last year alone. We’re incredibly proud to have facilitated benchmarking for so many customers, and remain committed to helping organizations simplify, analyze, and report energy and sustainability data efficiently.”

The EPA had complimentary words for EnergyCAP and other 2024 award winners. “President Biden’s Investing in America agenda creates unprecedented opportunity to build a clean energy economy, and private sector partners through programs like ENERGY STAR are leading the way,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “I congratulate this year’s ENERGY STAR award winners for their innovation and leadership, in delivering cost-effective energy efficient solutions that create jobs, address climate change, and contribute to a healthier environment for all.”

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. EnergyCAP’s achievement in this category highlights its role in helping businesses and organizations significantly reduce energy costs and environmental impacts. For a complete list of 2024 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR’s awards program, visit http://www.energystar.gov/awardwinners.

About EnergyCAP:

EnergyCAP is a leading provider of energy and sustainability enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions. With a proven track record of delivering exceptional value and results for over forty years, EnergyCAP helps thousands of public and private organizations optimize energy consumption, reduce costs, and enhance sustainability efforts. By providing robust data collection, analysis, and reporting capabilities, EnergyCAP empowers organizations to make informed decisions and achieve their energy management and sustainability goals. Visit https://www.energycap.com/ to learn more.

About ENERGY STAR:

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR’s impacts can be found at http://www.energystar.gov/impacts.

