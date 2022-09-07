DENVER, Colo. and BOALSBURG, Pa., Sept. 7, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EnergyCAP, a pioneer in energy and sustainability enterprise resource planning (“ERP”) software, today announced the appointment of two additional executive leaders based in Denver, Colorado. These new leaders have extensive backgrounds in leading high tech – growth organizations.



“Our mission is to empower energy and sustainability leaders with actionable data to manage consumption, reduce their carbon footprint, and drive savings,” said EnergyCAP CEO Tom Patterson. “To accomplish this mission at the scale we desire, we needed seasoned leaders with experience leading high-performing teams in periods of accelerated growth.”

EnergyCAP is pleased to announce two new leaders to its executive team:

Bill Bakken — Chief Customer Officer

Bill Bakken joins EnergyCAP to advance the CAPture Services BPO and Customer Success and Support teams, to ensure we deliver value to our customers, create meaningful partnerships, and deliver an exceptional customer experience. Bakken brings over twenty-two years of leadership experience rapidly scaling multiple SaaS, managed services, and hosting services businesses.

Prior to joining EnergyCAP, Bakken served as COO at SambaSafety, developing multiple business functions, including establishing the Customer Success team. In previous leadership roles, Bakken was responsible for scaling BPO services business while improving customer retention.

Jessica Hobbs — Vice President, People & Culture

Jessica Hobbs joins EnergyCAP to lead the human resource, people and culture strategy for the organization; promoting an inclusive and engaged culture and workforce, developing leaders and employees, and growing and retaining top talent to support accelerated growth.

Hobbs has over twenty years of experience in Human Resources in a variety of industries and growth companies. She is passionate about developing high performance cultures and cultivating employee growth and development.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Bill Bakken and Jessica Hobbs to the executive leadership team,” Patterson shared. “At EnergyCAP, our people are everything. As we continue to expand, we remain committed to developing, hiring and growing the most talented and value-driven people we can find.”

About EnergyCAP, LLC

EnergyCAP is the leading energy and sustainability ERP, empowering customers with full control and understanding of their energy and sustainability data to reduce their carbon footprint and drive savings. For over forty years, thousands of public and private institutions have been using EnergyCAP to streamline accounting processes, reduce resource consumption, and identify opportunities for sustainable operations. EnergyCAP helps customers who are drowning in paper bills, manual processes, and cumbersome spreadsheets and enables them to execute, analyze, and report on the energy and decarbonization projects needed to create a more sustainable world.

Visit https://www.energycap.com/ to learn more.

