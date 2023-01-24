BOALSBURG, Pa., Jan. 24, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EnergyCAP, a leading provider of energy and sustainability enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, today announced the launch of CarbonHub, a new solution that offers financial-grade carbon accounting and sustainability reporting.



Image Caption: EnergyCAP CarbonHub.

For over four decades, EnergyCAP has been the trusted software provider for over ten-thousand energy and sustainability professionals across government, education, commercial sectors, and energy service companies (ESCOs). The company has a reputation for helping clients improve energy efficiency, streamline accounting processes, reduce resource consumption, and identify opportunities for sustainable operations. Recently, in August 2022, EnergyCAP further strengthened its capabilities by acquiring Wattics, a global leader in real-time energy management and analytics monitoring software.

EnergyCAP’s newest solution, CarbonHub, serves as the central repository of all carbon emissions related data, sustainability reporting, and tracking performance towards decarbonization goals. It utilizes financial-grade utility data from the EnergyCAP platform and automatically applies standard or custom factors for auditable Scope 1, 2, and 3 reporting. CarbonHub can also calculate emissions from other inputs such as onsite generation, central plants, corporate travel, supplier and distributor emissions, and more!

With the launch of CarbonHub, EnergyCAP is now the most comprehensive energy and sustainability ERP solution on the market, offering a wide range of financial-grade data analysis and reporting capabilities, including:

Portfolio-level energy management and utility bill accounting – Powered by EnergyCAP

Financial-grade carbon accounting and sustainability reporting – Powered by CarbonHub, an EnergyCAP Solution

Real-time energy analytics at the building and device level – Powered by Wattics, an EnergyCAP solution

“The launch of CarbonHub marks a significant milestone in the evolution of EnergyCAP,” said Tom Patterson, CEO of EnergyCAP. “We have long been recognized for providing best-in-class portfolio-level energy management and utility bill accounting. The acquisition of Wattics and the launch of CarbonHub positions us as a leading provider of comprehensive energy and sustainability ERP software. We are committed to continually innovating to meet our customers’ needs to ensure that we offer the best, single source of truth for all sustainability and energy teams around the globe.”

CarbonHub is now available for existing and new EnergyCAP customers to bundle with their EnergyCAP solution. For customers seeking an independent carbon accounting solution, CarbonHub will be available to purchase stand-alone in the Summer of 2023.

Learn more about CarbonHub and EnergyCAP’s complete suite of Energy & Sustainability ERP solutions at Catalyst 2023 in State College, PA, April 25 – 27, 2023.

Visit https://www.energycap.com/CarbonHub/ for more information and to request a demo of the solution.

About EnergyCAP, LLC:

EnergyCAP is the leading Energy & Sustainability ERP, empowering customers with full control and understanding of their energy & sustainability data to reduce their carbon footprint and drive savings. For over forty years, thousands of public and private institutions have been using EnergyCAP to streamline accounting processes, reduce resource consumption, and identify opportunities for sustainable operations. EnergyCAP helps customers who are drowning in paper bills, manual processes, and cumbersome spreadsheets and enables them to execute, analyze, and report on the energy and decarbonization projects needed to create a more sustainable world.

Visit https://www.energycap.com/ to learn more.

MULTIMEDIA:

IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/23-0124-s2p-carbonhub-300dpi.jpg

MEDIA CONTACT:

Amber Artrip

Vice President, Marketing

EnergyCAP

amber.artrip@energycap.com

209-800-3712

News Source: EnergyCAP Inc