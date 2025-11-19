NEW YORK, N.Y., Nov. 19, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In his debut novel “Verisi Millitude: The Adventure Saga” (ISBN: 978-1834182056; released by Tellwell Publishing; October, 2025), author and artist Oren Schott invites readers into a world of swords, sorcery, and peril. What begins as a simple quest for riches quickly becomes an unforgettable journey of camaraderie, personal transformation, and survival against impossible odds.



Image caption: “Verisi Millitude,” by author and artist Oren Schott.

Set in a world where might makes right, “Verisi Millitude” follows a mismatched quartet of adventurers brought together by circumstance and bound by their shared desire to improve their lot in life. Their mission: a daring campaign to plunder gold from a dragon’s lair. Along the way, they face one trial after another, testing not only their skill and bravery but their ability to trust one another.

Blending classic fantasy adventure with the emotional depth of a character-driven story, Schott’s tale draws readers into a world as dangerous as it is enchanting. Each challenge the adventurers face reveals something greater than treasure, the discovery that true strength comes from unity, not power.

“I wanted to tell a story that felt both nostalgic and fresh,” says Schott. “The heroes aren’t chosen ones — they’re ordinary people who rise to the occasion. That’s what makes their journey meaningful.”

A graduate of Ithaca College and the Joe Kubert School of Cartoon and Graphic Art, Oren Schott brings a cinematic eye for detail and pacing to his story-telling. Before turning to writing, he worked for 18 years with SchottNYC, a family-run business known for its craftsmanship and creative legacy.

“Verisi Millitude: The Adventure Saga” is available now in paperback and eBook through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major book retailers.

BOOK DETAILS:

Title: “Verisi Millitude: The Adventure Saga”

Author: Oren Schott

ISBN: 9781834182056



Website: https://orenschott.com/

Genre: Fantasy / Adventure

Format: Paperback, eBook

Availability: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major book retailers



