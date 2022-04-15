LAS VEGAS, Nev., April 15, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Chef Dominic Tedesco who has published in Clean Eating, Salsa magazine & Las Vegas Review, and multiple news interviews, is interested in expanding his interests in travel. He has been an Executive Chef & Celebrity Chef, and owns the restaurant, “Unique Eats,” in Las Vegas.

Chef Tedesco is pleased to announce that he is combining his passions for food and people into the enjoyment of the many advantages of the discount travel industry.

Chef Tedesco states in an interview, “The pleasures of life involve the enjoyment of great food, great company, and great travel. As much as I like to work, great travel allows a person to enjoy some of the finer parts of life that often get overlooked. What is better than sharing competitive discounts in travel— especially in these tough times – which helps everyone get ahead.”

Chef Dominic had a brilliant idea of incorporating his love of sharing discount travel into his restaurant. Chef Dominic, serves the community with morning and brunch venue, is opening his restaurant in the evening for a special dinner to introduce his latest venture in discount travel.

Chef Dominic invites the Las Vegas area to join him for dinner on April 28, 2022 at 6 p.m. You must RSVP due to limited seating.

For more information, and receive an invitation, please go to https://uniquetraveldestinations.com/.

