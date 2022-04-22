LAS VEGAS, Nev., April 22, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Many Las Vegas residents may recognize Chef Dominic Tedesco, from “Chef Live” on local cable. He cooks up a storm in his Las Vegas, restaurant Unique Eats. He loves sharing his passion of great food and great travel opportunities.

Chef Dominic shares, “After the blows of a powerful pandemic, it’s time to get our feet back into restaurants, and of course travel destinations.”

Chef Dominic is bringing discount travel to Las Vegas. The big difference that Chef Dominic is introducing to the Vegas traveler, is wholesale prices; with up to 65% off of hotel rooms, up to 35% off of cruises, and the use of unlimited time share weeks without the necessity of having to own the timeshare.

In a recent interview, the Chef discussed how his passion for food, people, and travel have been his utmost trifecta of priority. With all of the current travel inflation that is affecting so many traveling families, business travelers, group organizations, Dominic felt this timing is “spot on,” especially for discount travel.

The result is an Open Invitation to his restaurant for free dinner, Unique Eats, in Las Vegas to view what most would consider hugely significant travel discounts. Chef Dominic will be providing all of his free dinner guests with free use of the Discount Travel website for 2 weeks to readily identify the savings that can be obtained. Chef Dominic will also be giving door prizes, and a free 4-night, 5-day trip to Paradisus Resort, Playa del Carmen, Mexico. This trip for 2 will be given away, after the free dinner at his restaurant.

Chef Dominic says, “I believe in bringing resources to the people. Las Vegas is my home and my family.”

Reservations are necessary. RSVP thru https://uniquetraveldestinations.com/ for April 28, 2022 at 6 p.m. Mangia!

