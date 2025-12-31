LOS ANGELES, Calif., Dec. 31, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — On the Sunday prior to Christmas Day, thousands of families came together on L. Ron Hubbard Way for the Church of Scientology Los Angeles’ annual toy giveaway. Families were treated to an afternoon of fun, including holiday photos with Santa, an ice skating rink, face painting, cookie decorating, and a sing-along concert.



Image caption: Candy Cane Lane at Christmas on L. Ron Hubbard Way.

Launched at the L. Ron Hubbard Way Holiday Lighting Ceremony, the month-long toy drive culminates in the annual Candy Cane Lane festival, where toys are distributed to local children.

Since the first Candy Cane Lane festival was held, it has been a priority of the Church of Scientology Los Angeles to lend a hand to families throughout East Hollywood and help ensure they have a bright Christmas.

With the support of volunteers and community partners, the Church was able to distribute thousands of gifts to local children.

To welcome the New Year, the Church of Scientology Los Angeles will host a New Year’s Day Family Fun Day on January 1, 2026. L. Ron Hubbard Way will welcome all to celebrate a new beginning.

The iconic headquarters of the Church of Scientology of Los Angeles was dedicated by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in 2010. It is designed to provide the ideal facilities for Scientologists on their ascent to higher states of spiritual freedom and to serve as a home for the entire community and a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.

To learn more, visit the website of the Church of Scientology Los Angeles or watch “Inside a Church of Scientology” on the Scientology Network on DIRECTV channel 320, at Scientology.tv, through mobile apps, or via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

News Source: Church of Scientology