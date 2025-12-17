LOS ANGELES, Calif., Dec. 17, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In East Hollywood, CA, The Church of Scientology of Los Angeles welcomed more than 800 members of the Hollywood community for its 5th Annual Holiday Lighting Festival on L. Ron Hubbard Way, officially launching the 2025 holiday season with an evening of festive family fun.



Image caption: Families of Hollywood enjoying the lights and activities on L. Ron Hubbard Way.

Honored guests were joined by Santa Claus himself as they flipped the switch on more than 300,000 holiday lights, illuminating L. Ron Hubbard Way in a spectacular display. This year’s celebration included a special appearance by Santa and his chief elf, who helped kick off the Church’s annual toy drive.

Community leaders offering warm holiday greetings included the Vice President of the East Hollywood Neighborhood Council, along with a representative of the Hollywood Sign Trust. The Neighborhood Council Vice President acknowledged the Church for its efforts in community improvement and kicked-off the toy drive by donating the first gift.

Entertainment filled the afternoon, featuring energetic performances by young dancers and a talented 7-year-old vocalist. Laughter echoed throughout the event as children enjoyed giant holiday-themed bounce houses, an ice-skating rink, a merry-go-round, holiday treats, a fluffy-animal petting zoo, and even “real snow”—a rare delight in East Hollywood’s mild climate.

As the sun set, the crowd joined in a spirited sing-along of “Here Comes Santa Claus.” Santa arrived in a horse-drawn carriage, making a grand entrance just in time to help flip the switch that illuminated two full city blocks with brilliant holiday lights.

“The tradition of the Holiday Lighting Event for East Hollywood is now an appreciated tradition for many families in these neighborhoods,” said Susanna Kaneer from the Public Affairs Office of the Church of Scientology. “We at the Church of Scientology are proud to provide a safe and beautiful space on L. Ron Hubbard Way for everyone to enjoy the magic of the holidays.”

Los Angeles Scientology Churches serve as hubs for like-minded organizations and community leaders throughout the Southland, working together for the betterment of the community.

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles was dedicated by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in 2010. It is featured in an episode of Inside Scientology on the Scientology Network, available on DIRECTV Channel 320, Scientology.tv, through mobile apps, and via the Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV platforms. Learn more: https://www.scientology-losangeles.org/.

The Scientology religion was founded by author and philosopher L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in Los Angeles in 1954 and the religion has expanded to more than 11,000 Churches, Missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 167 countries.

