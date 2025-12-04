LOS ANGELES, Calif., Dec. 4, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — L. Ron Hubbard’s Winter Wonderland opened on the evening of November 30th, 2025, on Hollywood Boulevard, welcoming visitors from around the world to celebrate the holidays. Opening its doors on the night of the Hollywood Christmas Parade, with thousands lining the boulevard, families poured into Winter Wonderland eager to experience the magic of the iconic holiday set.



Image caption: Children enjoying the snow and meeting Santa at Winter Wonderland.

Winter Wonderland features a magnificent 50-foot white fir, a forest of evergreens, and Santa Claus himself, on hand to greet children and families for photos and free gifts from Santa.

The tradition began in 1983, when L. Ron Hubbard presented a giant Christmas tree to the Hollywood community, creating a winter scene with Santa Claus on the porch of his cabin. In 1984, Hollywood Scene magazine praised the gift, stating it “marks a first in Hollywood history and is a major contribution to Hollywood and a permanent part of the annual Christmas celebration.” Since then, Winter Wonderland has continued every year and is affectionately known as “Santa’s Home in Hollywood.”

L. Ron Hubbard’s Winter Wonderland brings holiday joy to thousands of families annually, carrying Mr. Hubbard’s timeless message:

“On the day when we can fully trust each other, there will be peace on Earth.”

Winter Wonderland will remain open through Christmas Day, offering free admission and unique photo opportunities for children and families. With its universal appeal, this beloved holiday destination continues to bring the magic of the season to thousands on Hollywood Boulevard.

For more information, contact friendsofron@lronhubbard.org or visit the L. Ron Hubbard’s Winter Wonderland Facebook page for updates on activities. To learn more about Mr. Hubbard, visit the L. Ron Hubbard website or watch programming on the Scientology Network, including episodes of L. Ron Hubbard: In His Own Voice on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse, Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

