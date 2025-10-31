SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 31, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In a renewed wave of excitement following the grand opening on September 21, 2025, the Church of Scientology Mission of Silicon Valley continues to make headlines as it solidifies its role as a cornerstone of spiritual growth and community service in the heart of Willow Glen, California. The news come on the heels of overwhelming community feedback and a series of follow-up events showcasing the Mission’s impact, reaffirming its dedication to Silicon Valley – the global epicenter of innovation and forward-thinking ideas. Parishioners, civic leaders, and humanitarian partners gathered to celebrate this newest Ideal Scientology Mission, a hub for life improvement and service to the community.



At the very core of Silicon Valley—the global hub of innovation, technology and forward-thinking ideas—a new beacon of spiritual technology now rises in San Jose. The city, home to more than 6,600 tech companies and the picturesque, close-knit community of Willow Glen, welcomed the newest Ideal Church of Scientology Mission on September 21, in a dedication ceremony attended by parishioners, civic leaders and humanitarian partners from across San Jose and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Scientology Missions form the vanguard of the Scientology religion, providing the full array of basic and introductory Scientology services and Scientology auditing (spiritual counseling). The Ideal Scientology Mission of Silicon Valley is designed to serve as the physical embodiment of Scientology Technology in helping all to attain spiritual freedom.

Mission Executive Director Christina Guzzetta welcomed those who gathered for the landmark dedication. “We want to increase the quality of living in our community. We want to increase the morality in our neighborhood. We want to help make this city into the best place to live, to work and to raise a family,” she said. “We want to see more people thriving in life. We want to see more people handling the things that hold them back from really succeeding. And so, with our new Ideal Scientology Mission, we can accomplish that, because this is where all the tools of Scientology are available to everyone.”

The celebration drew dignitaries from across the region, offering heartfelt words of recognition and support—their presence a testament to the Church of Scientology’s ongoing commitment to service and partnership.

Mr. Jonathan Chong, Member of the World Alliance of Religions’ Peace Office, spoke of the leading role the Church has taken in interfaith dialogue, ensuring all religions are supported and have a voice. “Every interfaith event at the Church of Scientology feels like a family reunion,” he said. “We are connected by the same purpose and the same intention—a genuine desire to share, learn and grow together. With your new Scientology Mission, I look forward to continuing this work: fostering dialogue, sharing wisdom, and helping our communities grow in understanding and faith.”

Mr. Kulwant Singh Sidhu, the Founding Member of the San Jose Gurdwara, the largest Sikh temple outside of India, detailed the work he has done with the Church-supported Foundation for a Drug-Free World to reduce substance abuse across San Jose. “Your passion to handle the drug epidemic through education is evident in the success of your Truth About Drugs campaign,” he said. “You go far beyond your own congregation to empower youth to make informed decisions to stay drug-free. Having had the honor to be the Founding Member of our Sikh temple in San Jose, the largest gurdwara outside India, I am equally proud to celebrate the expansion of this Church and its humanitarian and community efforts here in Silicon Valley.”

Mr. Shane Patrick Connolly, former Chief of Staff for San Jose City Council Districts 1 and 10, described the power of the common sense guide to better living The Way to Happiness, written by L. Ron Hubbard, and how partnering with the Church has reduced gang violence in the districts he serves. “With The Way to Happiness, youth in the Blackford neighborhood and Starbird Park began making good choices in life that benefited themselves, their families and their community,” he said. “Your volunteers and The Way to Happiness program kept at-risk kids out of gangs and provided them with clear values and practical tools to change their trajectory. Through our work together, I have come to know your Church members as upstanding, good-hearted members of our community who give their all to improve society. It is a pleasure and an honor to work with people like you.”

Mr. Sinohui Hinojosa, Co-Founder of the San Jose International Short Film Festival and Founder of the arts-driven nonprofit Harmony Werks, spoke of the commitment Scientologists demonstrate to their community. “I’m proud to live right here in this neighborhood—right alongside your Scientology Mission—so I am not only thrilled to help share in the dedication of this beautiful space, I’m even more excited about the positive impact it will bring to our community,” he said. “In collaborating with members of your Church, I’ve seen firsthand just how deeply you care—and how important the spirit of help is in everything you do.”

Visitors to the Silicon Valley Mission are welcome to tour the Public Information Display, featuring multimedia presentations of the basic beliefs and practices of Dianetics and Scientology as well as the life and legacy of Founder L. Ron Hubbard.

As an Ideal Church of Scientology Mission, Silicon Valley is equipped with every facility needed to provide the full array of introductory Scientology services. These include the popular Life Improvement Courses through which anyone may find workable solutions to common challenges of everyday life—such as how to improve a marriage, successfully raise children, increase personal motivation, and set and achieve goals.

The new Mission also offers seminars on a wide range of topics, including personal efficiency. The Hubbard Dianetics Seminar is based on Mr. Hubbard’s watershed work Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health, the bestselling book that reveals the source of one’s nightmares, unreasonable fears and irrational behavior—the reactive mind—and how to conquer it.

Additionally, the Mission provides spiritual counseling, known as auditing, and the Purification Program, developed by Mr. Hubbard to free individuals from the mental and spiritual damage caused by drugs and toxins.

Further Ideal Scientology Missions are planned across the globe in the coming months.

The Scientology religion was founded by author and philosopher L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in Los Angeles in 1954 and the religion has expanded to more than 11,000 Churches, Missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 167 countries.

Original story published on Scientology News.

