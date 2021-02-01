MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Feb. 1, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Loren Data Corp. (LD.com), a leader in B2B messaging platform technology, announced today that Faxinating Solutions, a Montreal-based service provider, has partnered with Loren Data’s ECGrid® backbone to connect its customers to EDI VAN trading partners.

“We have known Steve and the team at Faxinating Solutions for many years and are excited to be partnering to offer their customers high-speed, advanced EDI Network services,” said Anthony (Tony) D’Angelo, SVP at Loren Data Corp. “The extended automation they provide allows for companies to exchange data with their non-EDI enabled trading partners, enhancing the timeliness and reliability of documents as well as realizing additional cost-savings.”

“Faxinating Solutions recently decided to trust ECGrid from Loren Data as their main VAN provider,” said Steve Hatajlo, President & CEO of Faxinating Solutions. The level of customer service has proved to be invaluable. Additionally, the web tools that are available to setup mailbox and trading relationships are simple and effective and have helped our Customer Support team provide focused support to our own customers.”

About Loren Data Corp.

Founded in 1987, Loren Data Corp. is a leading B2B eCommerce technology company, providing innovative, efficient and high-value solutions for businesses to collaborate in their supply chain. With its flagship cloud and web services offerings – ECGrid® – Loren Data delivers a world-class, self-service, unified EDI messaging platform for eCommerce Service Providers (ECSPs) and EDI Hubs to transact business with trading partners through VANs, ECSPs, and hundreds of legacy and modern direct connections. Information: https://www.ld.com/

About Faxinating Solutions

Since 1991, Faxinating Solutions Inc. (FSI) has provided advanced electronic commerce and EDI/XML solutions to businesses globally. FSI is an e-commerce and EDI Service Center that provides electronic data exchange services and WEB based transaction portals allowing trading partners to transact with one another without investing in complex infrastructure. Specializing in Any-to-Any data translation, FSI’s EXACT™ Document Conversion Services, featuring OCR and RPA technology, is used to eliminate manual keying and intervention aiding hundreds of companies to streamline their Sales Orders and Invoicing processes. FSI is headquartered in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Visit at http://www.fsiedi.com/.

News Source: Loren Data Corp.