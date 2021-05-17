MARINA DEL REY, Calif., May 17, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Loren Data Corp. (LD.com), a leader in B2B messaging platform technology, today announced the expansion of its partnership with First B2B Limited, a UK based EDI solutions provider, is expanding its long relationship with Loren Data’s ECGrid® EDI Network.

“The team at First B2B bring together exceptional domain experience along with a rare, personal touch to Electronic Commerce,” said Todd Gould, CEO at Loren Data Corp. “As the choices for highly expert EDI providers in the UK are diminishing, we are excited to continue being an integral component of the First B2B supply chain and network offerings.”

“Working in partnership with Loren Data has been a significant help in growing the offerings of First B2B and enabled us to provide our clients with the very best EDI VAN technology and service,” said Andrew Ziff, Business Development Manager at First B2B Ltd. “and more than that, Todd and the Team at Loren data have enabled us to provide our clients with additional services including PEPPOL and OFTP, which for us are simply another connection. Loren Data back First B2B up with exceptional service levels because Loren Data understand the importance of EDI connections for our clients.”

About Loren Data Corp.

Founded in 1987, Loren Data Corp. is a leading B2B eCommerce technology company, providing innovative, efficient and high-value solutions for businesses to collaborate in their supply chain. With its flagship cloud and web services offerings – ECGrid® – Loren Data delivers a world-class, self-service, unified EDI messaging platform for eCommerce Service Providers (ECSPs) and EDI Hubs to transact business with trading partners through VANs, ECSPs, and hundreds of legacy and modern direct connections. Learn more: https://www.ld.com/

About First B2B Limited

First B2B Limited (www.firstb2b.com) is the leading provider of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) electronic trading. Serving the World’s top companies in: Construction; Food; FMCG; Print, Paper, Packaging & Publishing; and Computer Manufacturing, over 400 companies currently rely on First B2B to link them with their trading partners. Together they exchange more than a million transactions each year through the First B2B service.

