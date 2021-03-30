MARINA DEL REY, Calif., March 30, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Loren Data Corp. (LD.com), a leader in B2B messaging platform technology, today announced a significant upgrade to its ECGridOS™ Platform. ECGridOS web services provides advanced API access to partners and customers with low-code controls.

“The ECGridOS v4.1 upgrade improves speed, security and provides new functionality driven by our great user community.” said Todd Gould, CEO at Loren Data Corp. “We processed over one billion API calls this past year and the new upgrade will accommodate even more growth. The pandemic created more demand for our customers solutions and in turn our customers have asked for more. We are so excited to make this release available to them.”

ECGridOS APIs are the internal engine for ECGrid® as well as a powerful integration tool. The documentation for v4.1 will be released shortly on Loren Data’s GitHub site at http://ecgridos.net.

About Loren Data Corp.

Founded in 1987, Loren Data Corp. is a leading B2B eCommerce technology company, providing innovative, efficient and high-value solutions for businesses to collaborate in their supply chain. With its flagship cloud and web services offerings – ECGrid® – Loren Data delivers a world-class, self-service, unified EDI messaging platform for eCommerce Service Providers (ECSPs) and EDI Hubs to transact business with trading partners through VANs, ECSPs, and hundreds of legacy and modern direct connections.

