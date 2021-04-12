MARINA DEL REY, Calif., April 12, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Loren Data Corp. (LD.com), a leader in B2B messaging platform technology, announced today that Interlink Commerce, a Boston-area based EDI solutions provider is leveraging its long relationship with Loren Data’s ECGrid® EDI Network and moving forward with a refined service architecture designed to capture the unique needs of each customer in the ever-growing EDI marketplace.

With the explosion of e-commerce, electronic messaging of business documents is in demand and Interlink Commerce is poised to offer extraordinary value and ROI in this competitive space. The company is strategically building its bench strength, combining the power of scale with the deep experience required to gain the confidence of customers who are new and experienced with the EDI process.

“It is always exciting to have a small part in someone else’s success story,” said Todd Gould, CEO at Loren Data Corp. “It is even more gratifying watching a trusted partner blossom into a great business asset for the B2B industry.”

“Over several years, Interlink Commerce has been transforming every facet of our organization, and Loren Data has been with us every step of the way,” said Ed Dewsnap, Co-founder at Interlink Commerce. “As we go to market and continue to expand and evolve our EDI and integration capabilities, we are proud to be recognized as their strong and trusted partner.

About Loren Data Corp.

Founded in 1987, Loren Data Corp. is a leading B2B eCommerce technology company, providing innovative, efficient and high-value solutions for businesses to collaborate in their supply chain. With its flagship cloud and web services offerings – ECGrid® – Loren Data delivers a world-class, self-service, unified EDI messaging platform for eCommerce Service Providers (ECSPs) and EDI Hubs to transact business with trading partners through VANs, ECSPs, and hundreds of legacy and modern direct connections.

About Interlink Commerce

Interlink Commerce (formerly Microliance Business Solutions) has been helping companies automate and improve processes for over 20 years. With our innovative service architecture, we have the experience and expertise to provide exceptional EDI services and integration with your critical business processes. Interlink Commerce is your Trusted Partner in Supply Chain Integration. See more information at www.interlinkcommerce.com.

Media/Press

IR/Marketing

Office: 310-827-7400

marketing@ld.com

News Source: Loren Data Corp.