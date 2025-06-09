WARRENVILLE, Ill., June 9, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Raymond James Financial Services is pleased to announce that Legacy Wealth Advisors has once again been named to the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams list for 2025, marking 3 straight years of recognition in this prestigious national ranking.



“This honor reflects the tireless commitment our team brings to every relationship,” said Seth Pietrini, COO Legacy Wealth Advisors. “We approach our work with the same care, diligence, and responsibility we would give to our own families. It’s a privilege to be recognized for that.”

“Our mission has always been to be a guide to our clients, to educate them, and to give them added confidence,” added Fernando Ereneta, CEO Legacy Wealth Advisors. “It’s great to see the team’s dedication and integrity acknowledged at this level.”

Legacy Wealth Advisors is a dynamic and experienced group that includes CFP® Wealth Managers Fernando Ereneta, Jennifer Secola, and Kevin Fahy. The team brings together decades of combined expertise, diverse perspectives, and a shared commitment to personalized financial guidance.

Fernando Ereneta, CFP®, CKA® has been a consistent presence on the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list, earning individual recognition each year from 2018 through 2025. Legacy Wealth Advisors was also included in the inaugural Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams lists in 2023 and 2024 and continues to build on that strong foundation.

Legacy Wealth Advisors, 4200 Cantera Drive, Suite 221, Warrenville, IL 60555 | 630-791-9226 (Phone/Fax) | https://www.legacywealthadv.com/.

