OTTAWA, Ontario, Canada, Feb. 17, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — What happens when your brain becomes your most unpredictable sidekick? In “Laughing Through the Storm: Life with Epilepsy: Unpredictable, and Unexpectedly Funny” (ISBN: 978-1834189024; paper) released January 2026 by Tellwell publishing. Author Jane Rogers brings raw honesty, unexpected hilarity, and deeply human insight to the epilepsy journey—one seizure, one hospital visit, and one awkward moment at a time.



Image caption: Cover, “Laughing Through the Storm: Life with Epilepsy: Unpredictable, and Unexpectedly Funny.”

Diagnosed with epilepsy at the age of 13, Jane has navigated decades of neurological mayhem with a sharp wit and a resilient heart. Her memoir is more than a survival story – it’s a celebration of humor in the face of hardship.

“Epilepsy has thrown me into some outrageous situations,” says Jane. “But instead of drowning in frustration, I’ve learned to laugh – even when I dislocated my shoulder in my sleep or had a seizure at a comedy show. Humor became my lifeline.”

From EEG nightmares to falling off bikes and navigating disjointed emergency room visits in her fluffy housecoat, Jane invites readers into her world with unforgettable honesty. Through vivid storytelling and side-splitting commentary, “Laughing Through the Storm” proves that even life’s darkest moments can come with a punchline.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Jane Rogers is an epilepsy warrior, accidental comedian, and first-time author. Diagnosed in her teens, she’s spent over 30 years navigating life with seizures – and laughing through the chaos. She lives in Ottawa with her husband, Pascal, and two small but mighty Chihuahuas, Junior and Bailey. This is her debut book.

BOOK SUMMARY:

Author: Jane Rogers

Email: authorpress@tellwell.ca

Buy Link: https://a.co/d/0blQCEz2

Genre: Memoir

Released: January 2026

PAPERBACK ISBN-13: 978-1834189024

Publisher: Tellwell Publishing ( https://tellwell.ca )

News Source: Tellwell Publishing