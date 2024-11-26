Fix iPhone Keeps Showing Apple Logo and Turning Off Error in 3 Steps

NEW YORK, N.Y., Nov. 26, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — “My iPhone keeps showing the apple logo and turning off,” many iPhone users have asked this question. If you’re also harassed by same issue, then it could happen due to a software or hardware glitch caused by some issue. But what issue exactly? “You don’t have to find which iOS issue is causing ‘iPhone keeps turning on and off’ error or try to manually fix it. ReiBoot iOS repair software can automatically find and repair a wide range of iOS malfunctions in 3 clicks,” says a Tenorshare spokesperson.



WHY DOES MY IPHONE KEEP SHOWING THE APPLE LOGO AND TURNING OFF?

If you’re wondering, “Why my iPhone keeps showing the Apple logo and turning off” we’ve already established this could be because of a software or hardware glitch. But this glitch could be caused because of reasons such as:

Jailbreaking your iPhone.

Incorrect restoration of your iPhone from iTunes.

iOS update has bugs.

iPhone has physical damage.

HOW TO FIX MY IPHONE KEEPS SHOWING THE APPLE LOGO AND TURNING OFF?

Tenorshare ReiBoot can automatically find why your iPhone is constantly restarting and will repair the issue. The tool can, in fact, repair 150+ iOS issues including iPhone stuck in a boot loop, Recovery Mode, or on Apple logo, etc. Here are this tool’s key features:

Fix white or black screen of death and iTunes errors.

Upgrade/downgrade iDevices including Betas without jailbreak or iTunes.

Reset devices without a passcode, and permanently erase data before selling or trading in your iPhone.

Enter and exit Recovery Mode with a single click.

HERE’S HOW TO USE TENORSHARE REIBOOT TO FIX “IPHONE BLINKING APPLE LOGO” ISSUE:

Step 1: Execute ReiBoot on your computer. Then, plug in your iPhone with “iPhone blinking Apple logo” issue to same PC.

Step 2: Hit “Start Repair” on ReiBoot. Then, press “Download” to get latest firmware package.

Step 3: Next, choose “Standard Repair.” Afterward, your iPhone will reboot normally.

Video Guide : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iSAASCX9gI8

HOW TO PREVENT IPHONE SHOWING APPLE LOGO THEN TURNING OFF?

After you fix “iPhone flashing Apple logo then turning off” with Tenorshare ReiBoot successfully, you must also take care that this issue doesn’t appear in future. Here’s what you can do:

Regularly update your iPhone to prevent bugs that may cause Apple logo issues.

Restart your iPhone often to make sure it runs smoothly and avoid glitches.

Handle your iPhone carefully to avoid dropping it or from water damage.

Only jailbreak if necessary for specific apps, as it can cause instability.

