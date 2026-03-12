Food and Beverage Industry Posts Modest Growth with 50 New Planned Industrial Projects in February 2026

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., March 12, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Industrial SalesLeads announced today the February 2026 results of its new planned capital project spending report for the Food and Beverage industry. The Firm tracks planned industrial capital project activity across North America, including facility expansions, new plant construction, and major equipment modernization initiatives. Current research identified 50 new projects in the Food and Beverage sector during February, a slight increase from 48 projects reported in January.



The following are selected highlights on new Food and Beverage industry construction news.

Food and Beverage Project Type

Processing Facilities – 36 New Projects

Distribution and Industrial Warehouse – 17 New Projects

Food and Beverage Project Scope/Activity

New Construction – 12 New Projects

Expansion – 14 New Projects

Renovations/Equipment Upgrades – 22 New Projects

Plant Closing – 7 New Projects

Food and Beverage Project Location (Top 10 States)

California – 6

New York – 6

Massachusetts – 5

Virginia – 4

Ohio – 3

Wisconsin – 3

Illinois – 2

Indiana – 2

Michigan – 2

New Jersey – 2

LARGEST PLANNED PROJECT

During the month of February, our research team identified 4 new Food and Beverage facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.

The largest project is owned by Smithfield Foods, Inc., who is planning to invest $1 billion for the construction of a processing facility in SIOUX FALLS, SD. They are currently seeking approval for the project. They will relocate their operations upon completion in late 2028.

TOP 10 TRACKED FOOD AND BEVERAGE PROJECTS

UTAH:

Dairy product mfr. is planning to invest $165 million for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their processing facility in LOGAN, UT. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

ARKANSAS:

Food products mfr. is planning to invest $105 million for the construction of a 175,000 sf processing facility in JONESBORO, AR. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

FLORIDA:

Animal feed mfr. is planning to invest $35 million for the construction of a 57,000 sf processing facility in MADISON, FL. They have recently received approval for the project.

DELAWARE:

Foodservice redistributor is planning to invest $33 million for the expansion of their distribution center in BEAR, DE by 150,000 sf. Construction is expected to start in Spring 2026, with completion slated for Summer 2027.

ALABAMA:

Food product mfr. is planning to invest $27 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on their processing facility in MCCALLA, AL. They have recently received approval for the project.

TEXAS:

Food processing company is planning to invest $26 million for the construction of a 50,000 sf warehouse and processing facility at 3289 Eberhardt Rd. in TEMPLE, TX. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for Summer 2027.

OHIO:

Global retail chain is planning for the renovations and equipment upgrades on a recently acquired 1.8 million sf distribution center at 760 Encore Drive at TURTLECREEK TOWNSHIP, OH. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

MISSOURI:

Farm, ranch, and home store retailer is planning for a 465,000 sf expansion and equipment upgrades on their distribution center in LEES SUMMIT, MO. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

KANSAS:

Food product mfr. is planning to invest $21 million for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their processing facility in TOPEKA, KS. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

ILLINOIS:

Food products mfr. is planning for the construction of a 140,000 sf processing facility in WINFIELD, IL. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in early Spring 2026, with completion slated for Spring 2027.

