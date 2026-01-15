JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., Jan. 15, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Industrial SalesLeads announced the December 2025 results of its Food and Beverage industry planned capital project spending report, pointing to a strong rebound in project activity. The firm, which tracks North American planned industrial capital projects including facility expansions, new plant construction, and major equipment modernization initiatives, identified 66 new Food and Beverage projects in December, up from 53 projects in November. Compared with the sector’s low point in May 2025, when 48 projects were reported, December activity reflects approximately 38 percent growth, signaling renewed momentum and increased capital investment across the Food and Beverage industry.



Image caption: Food and Beverage Capital Projects Jump 38% Since May, Rising from 48 to 66 Planned Projects by December 2025.

The following are selected highlights on new Food and Beverage industry construction news.

FOOD AND BEVERAGE PROJECT TYPE

Processing Facilities – 45 New Projects

Distribution and Industrial Warehouse – 28 New Projects

FOOD AND BEVERAGE PROJECT SCOPE/ACTIVITY

New Construction – 25 New Projects

Expansion – 16 New Projects

Renovations/Equipment Upgrades – 24 New Projects

Plant Closing – 9 New Projects

FOOD AND BEVERAGE PROJECT LOCATION (TOP 10 STATES)

Wisconsin – 7

New York – 6

Ohio – 6

Pennsylvania – 5

California – 4

Florida – 4

Connecticut – 3

Iowa – 3

New Jersey – 3

Indiana – 2

LARGEST PLANNED PROJECT

During the month of December, our research team identified 7 new Food and Beverage facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.

The largest project is owned by Swire Coca-Cola., who is planning to invest $475 million for the construction of a 620,000 sf processing facility in COLORADO SPRINGS, CO. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for 2028.

TOP 10 TRACKED FOOD AND BEVERAGE PROJECTS

KENTUCKY:

Grocery retail chain is planning to invest $391 million for the construction of a distribution center in FRANKLIN, KY. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

NEW YORK:

Beverage company is planning to invest $200 million for the construction of a 512,000 sf processing and distribution facility in PERTH, NY. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

FLORIDA:

Restaurant chain is planning to invest $150 million for the construction of a 244,000 sf distribution center in WINTER HAVEN, FL. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for 2027.

IOWA:

Specialty food mfr. is planning to invest $130 million for the construction of a processing and warehouse facility in SIOUX CITY, IA. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

ARKANSAS:

Meat product mfr. is planning to invest $127 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a processing facility at 730 E. Randall Wobbe Ln. in SPRINGDALE, AR. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

MISSISSIPPI:

Poultry processing company is planning to invest $75 million for an expansion of their processing facility in LAUREL, MS. They have recently received approval for the project.

MICHIGAN:

Dairy Cooperative is planning to invest $74 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a recently acquired processing facility at 311 N. Sheridan Ave. in REMUS, MI. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

NEW YORK:

Specialty ingredient mfr. Is planning to invest $36 million for the construction of a processing facility at 36 Fini Drive in WALLKILL, NY. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for 2027.

CONNECTICUT:

Beverage distributor is planning for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a recently leased 241,000 sf distribution facility at 160 Corporate Ct. in MERIDEN, CT. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

CALIFORNIA:

Beverage packaging company is planning for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a recently acquired 213,000 sf processing facility in SACRAMENTO, CA. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

