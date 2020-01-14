EDMOND, Okla. and WASHINGTON, D.C., Jan. 14, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — NEXT Mortgage Events and Housing Finance Strategies today announced that FormFree, a leading provider of automated verification services for the lending industry, has become the first anchor sponsor of NEXT.



Anchor sponsorships are year-long partnerships that include support of all three NEXT events. NEXT’s winter and summer events focus on executive business topics related to technology, operations and production. Its NEXTDC series is produced in partnership with Housing Finance Strategies and focuses on housing policy and tech intel for women executives.

“Smart companies like FormFree value the ROI that results from visibility and presence among the current and future drivers of the mortgage industry,” said Jeri Yoshida, co-founder of NEXT. “Between 89 and 90 percent of our lender attendees hold a title of VP or higher. FormFree has made a strategic step forward in solidifying its relationship with its customers of today as well as tomorrow. We are thrilled to welcome FormFree as our first anchor sponsor.”

“FormFree spearheaded an anchor partnership with NEXT because we are aligned in our belief that we must bring mortgage women executives to the table with key decision makers to address the industry’s most pressing challenges,” said Brent Chandler, president and CEO of FormFree. “Our participation in past NEXT events has revealed opportunities for us to improve the way lenders do business. We are excited to exchange ideas, form new partnerships and contribute to the advancement of our industry at NEXT events in 2020.”

“We are so pleased to have FormFree supporting NEXT as our first anchor sponsor. Leading, promoting and encouraging women executives through the NEXT model offers unsurpassed value for a full calendar year,” said Faith Schwartz, founder of Housing Finance Strategies and co-founder of the NEXTDC event. “I invite others in leadership roles to consider the anchor sponsorship and all that it entails – I’ll certainly be speaking about it at #NEXTWINTER20 in Dallas.”

Persons interested in learning more about sponsorship opportunities can email info@nextmortgageevents.com for more information.

About NEXT Mortgage Events LLC

In January 2018, NEXT Mortgage Events broke the mortgage industry’s unspoken barriers that limit women’s access to competitive intel and information exchange by introducing NEXT, the mortgage technology summit for women. NEXT is a two-day, tech-focused symposium for senior lending executives to gather and exchange competitive intel with their high-ranking professional peers. A boutique gathering, each NEXT event hosts roughly 200 attendees. Roughly 85-90% of lender attendees hold a title of VP or higher and approximately 85% of attendees are women. NEXT hosts its flagship events twice a year, in winter and summer, and partners with Housing Finance Strategies on a policy and fintech summit in Washington D.C. each fall. For more information visit https://nextmortgagenews.com/, follow @NEXTmtgEvents or email info@NEXTmortgageEvents.com.

About Housing Finance Strategies

Housing Finance Strategies is a small woman-owned business founded in 2016 to provide Strategic Advisory Services, Government and Industry Relations, Public Policy Expertise, Roundtable and Event Management and Professional Speaking Services. The firm brings 25+ years of expertise to the forefront of mortgage, including leading fintech change, advising on GSE reform and ensuring non-bank readiness for regulatory oversight. For more information, visit http://www.housingfinancestrategies.com/, follow @HousingFinanceStrategies or email admin@housingfinancestrategies.com.

About FormFree®

FormFree® is a market-leading fintech company whose revolutionary products AccountChek® and Passport™ are changing the credit decisioning landscape and encouraging lenders nationwide to incorporate a more holistic view of each borrower’s financial DNA. To date, thousands of U.S. lenders and brokers have ordered millions of FormFree’s patented verification reports representing over a trillion dollars in loan verifications. FormFree delights borrowers and lenders with a paperless experience, reduces origination timelines by up to 20 days and offers automated analysis and standardized delivery to lenders and investors using a secure ReIssueKey™. A HousingWire TECH100™ company for four consecutive years, FormFree is based in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit https://www.formfree.com/or follow FormFree on LinkedIn.

