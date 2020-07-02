EDMOND, Okla. and WASHINGTON, D.C., July 2, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — NEXT Mortgage Events, LLC (NEXT™) and Housing Finance Strategies have announced an all-star lineup of Washington and housing industry luminaries that are confirmed to speak at #NEXTDC20, a virtual executive summit that will take place on November 10, 2020.



Hundreds of top lending executives are expected to attend the second annual event. Speakers include:

Brian Brooks, Acting Comptroller of the Currency, OCC

Terry Sullivan, Founder, Firehouse Strategies

Bill Emerson, Vice Chairman, Quicken Loans and Rock Holdings, Inc.

Lisa Rice, CEO of National Fair Housing Alliance

Bob Broeksmit, President and CEO of Mortgage Bankers Association

Lindsey Johnson, President, USMI

Jay Bray, President, CEO and Chairman, Mr. Cooper

Sanjiv Das, CEO, Caliber Home Loans

Bernadette Kogler, CEO, RiskSpan

Stan Middleman, CEO Freedom mortgage

Diane Yentel, President and CEO of the National Low-Income Housing Coalition

Brent Chandler, CEO and founder, FormFree

“It’s easy to see why so many have already signed up to attend #NEXTDC20,” said Faith Schwartz, president of Housing Finance Strategies and co-founder of the NEXTDC series. “With so much on the line this November, executives need experts to break down the election’s implications to housing finance, regulations and the future of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. We’re looking forward to some lively and informative discussions.”

The #NEXTDC series is a joint production of NEXT Mortgage Events and Housing Finance Strategies.

Registration is open at no cost to housing industry professionals at https://nextmortgagenews.com/nextdc20.

