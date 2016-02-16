FLAT ROCK, N.C., Feb. 16, 2016 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Four Seasons Compassion for Life today announced its 2016-2017 officers and directors. Officers elected were Dorothy Moyer, chair, Columbus, N.C.; Greg Burnette, vice chair, Hendersonville, N.C.; John Veazy, Esq., secretary, Hendersonville, N.C.; and Stephanie Bailey, treasurer, Asheville, N.C.

Directors now joining the Four Seasons Board for a three-year term are Ken Adams and Ruth Birge, both of Hendersonville, N.C. Board members re-elected include Navin Anthony, D.O., Nancy Bouvet, and Richard Burns, all of Hendersonville, N.C.

At its “Annual Meeting,” the Board of Directors also honored retiring members Todd Webb and Rakesh Agarwal for outstanding service to Four Seasons Compassion for Life. Recognized for their additional contributions of “Wisdom, Work and Wealth” were Moyer, Agarwal and Cynthia Schirmer, Esq., of Hendersonville, N.C.

As its first order of business, the 2016 Board of Directors appointed David Reeves, Asheville, N.C., as chair of the newly formed Four Seasons Compassion for Life Foundation.

About Four Seasons Compassion For Life:

Four Seasons Compassion for Life – http://www.fourseasonscfl.org – is a 501c3 non-profit organization with a dedicated team of health care professionals, social workers, spiritual care professionals and volunteers deeply committed to its mission of “Co-Creating The Care Experience.”

Nationally known for its leadership in innovative, quality hospice and palliative care services, and serving western North Carolina, the agency is a former Circle of Life award recipient from the American Medical Association.

* PHOTO for media: Send2Press.com/wire/images/16-0216-4seas-team-300dpi.jpg

* PHOTO Caption: Four Seasons Compassion for Life is an independent, non-profit, volunteer-supported organization led by a dedicated 2016 Board of Directors. (Seated, L-R) Johnnie N. Grant, John D. Veazey, Dick Burns, Robert Seiler; (Standing L-R) Dot Moyer, Debra Campbell, Stephanie C. Bailey, Evelyn Byrnes, Ken Adams, Ruth Birge, Judy Stroud, Ken Kaplan, Cindy Schirmer, Nancy Bouvet; (Not pictured) Navin Anthony, Greg Burnette, and Judy Neubrander.

Twitter: @fscfl

