LOS ANGELES, Calif. and PLANO, Texas, March 7, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — A National Football League team based in Los Angeles, California recently won the 2021 Super Bowl LVI. While everyone watched them play, what they didn’t see was their preparation using GamePlan – a mobile game preparation tool from Stack Sports – to win the championship.

Anyone watching the game could see that both teams, the Bengals who have never won a super bowl, and the Rams pushing for just their second Lombardi trophy since 1999, were fighting for this Championship. Each team was competing at their highest level to secure the win, but the LA Rams had something that the Bengals didn’t.

In addition to an outstanding physical performance by a superior team, what you don’t often see or hear about in the press or on television is how teams like the LA Rams prepare behind the scenes.

“It just comes down to this team, how we’ve prepared, the way we’ve loved each other, trusted each other,” Cooper Kupp said about his MVP Super Bowl win. In this era of heightened technology, mobile apps like GamePlan are an extremely common tool among the majority of pro and top tier college teams and their popularity grows more every year.

“It’s great to see the success of so many of our Partners this year including the Super Bowl Champion LA Rams,” said Brandon Shangraw, VP of Marketing and Innovation at Stack Sports. “With continued innovation in our products and world-class support we expect to see our Partners continue to have success at the highest levels for years to come.”

GamePlan is available to all levels of play from elite high school sports to the professional ranks and includes a number of key features:

Mobile Distribution – seamless mobile video distribution for online or offline viewing

Side-by-Side Video/Document – dynamically pair videos or a video/document combo side by side with our robust feature

Video to Doc Embed – attach video to documents to create a powerful and interactive film study experience

Go Contactless – Sync up with your calendar and instantly distribute scouting reports, playbooks, travel itineraries, and more

Team Messaging – Built-in direct messaging to individual players or groups, attach documents to messages, access chat history, and more

Survey – Share surveys, quizzes, and flashcards to gain valuable insight and continue growing

Video Telestration & Analysis – Write, draw, comment, and speak over video clips to streamline player development through advanced video analysis

Reporting – Keep track of usage by athletes and monitor who is engaging regularly with your content

GamePlan is Game Prep Made Easy. For more information on GamePlan or Stack Sports, please visit https://gameplan.stacksports.com/ or https://stacksports.com/.

About Stack Sports

With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations. Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on four key pillars — Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development.

To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://www.stacksports.com/.

News Source: Stack Sports