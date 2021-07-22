LAS VEGAS, Nev., July 22, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The American Gem Society (AGS) is pleased to announce that the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) is the official Education Sponsor for Conclave 2021. Additionally, GIA is sponsoring ten hands-on sessions and the Early Bird Registration, which ended on July 15. GIA is also graciously returning as the exclusive sponsor for the annual Robert M. Shipley Award® Luncheon at Conclave.

GIA has been an active contributor to Conclave since the first Conclave in 1937. In recent years, GIA has increased their financial contribution to allow AGS to enhance its educational offerings to members in addition to their lab classes, which are a cornerstone of Conclave. GIA also traditionally sponsors the Robert M. Shipley Award Luncheon, named in honor of Robert M. Shipley, the co-founder of GIA and AGS.

“We are so grateful to GIA for their generosity and support,” said Katherine Bodoh, RJ, CEO of AGS and AGS Laboratories. “Because of their sponsorships, dedication of educational resources, and commitment to both AGS members and the industry, our community can look forward to a robust series of classes that will enrich their professional lives.”

“Conclave is one of the most important industry events of the year, and we are so pleased to continue our long-standing partnership with AGS, truly our sister organization,” said Susan Jacques, GIA president and CEO. “Education and continued professional development are pillars of our shared consumer protection mission.”

Shipley established GIA in 1931 as an education and research facility dedicated to the study of gems. He founded AGS in 1934 as a professional guild of knowledgeable jewelers. Today, both organizations share a related mission of consumer protection, ethics, and education.

To learn more about GIA, visit http://www.gia.edu/. To learn more about AGS and Conclave, visit http://www.ags.org/Conclave or contact experience@ags.org.

