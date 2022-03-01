LAS VEGAS, Nev., March 1, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The American Gem Society (AGS), a nonprofit association dedicated to consumer protection, is proud to celebrate and recognize its women designers, as well as women leaders in the jewelry industry during Women’s History Month.

Throughout the month of March, AGS will feature the beautiful jewelry created by women within the association’s community of members. AGS is also featuring the jewelry of these women on their “Trending Now” web page.

“The American Gem Society is what it is today in large part because of the leadership and creativity of the women in management and in our community,” said Katherine Bodoh, CEO of the American Gem Society and AGS Laboratories. “We value and are inspired by the guidance and vision of the women on our board and on our team, the retail store leaders who are the backbone of the American Gem Society, and the creative visionaries designing jewelry. We are excited to share these designs with our audience, and hope they feel as inspired as we do by the artistry and beauty of what these women have created.”

“Seeing wonderful, strong, and talented women leading the AGS made an early impression on me as I grew and learned in this industry,” said Lisa Bridge, President-Elect of the American Gem Society’s International Board of Directors. “We are lucky at AGS to have a community that supports and champions one another to make us and the industry better. I am thankful for their example and the path they have created for all of us to thrive.”

To see the jewelry from the American Gem Society’s participating women designers, visit https://www.americangemsociety.org/trending-now or follow the American Gem Society on Instagram.

To find an American Gem Society jeweler in your area, visit https://www.americangemsociety.org/find-a-jeweler/jeweler/search/.

About American Gem Society

The American Gem Society, founded in 1934 by Robert M. Shipley, is a nonprofit trade association dedicated to ethics, knowledge, and consumer protection within the jewelry industry. The American Gem Society awards credentials for its members, who are held to the industry’s highest standards and must pass annual recertification examinations to maintain their titles. Members of the AGS membership are passionate about jewelry and dedicated to creating a positive buying experience for their customers. To find an AGS jeweler near you, visit ags.org/findajeweler.

