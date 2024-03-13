PLANO, Texas, March 13, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The GOALS Council, a strategic advisory body formed by Stack Sports and influential youth soccer leaders in 2021, will host their second virtual roundtable tailored for youth sports enthusiasts on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, featuring a distinguished panel of industry leaders discussing pressing topics identified by the GOALS Council.



Caption: GOALS Council x Soccer Resilience Webinar: Mental Health Matters.

The GOALS Council welcomes a panel of industry leaders including Diego Bocanegra – Former Head Women’s Soccer Coach at the University of Houston, Jen Davis – Executive Director of the South Texas Youth Soccer Association, Dr. Brad Miller – Founder of Soccer Resilience and licensed clinical psychologist, and Wells Thompson – Founder and CEO of Soccer Resilience and former professional player of Major League Soccer.

The webinar will expand upon the crucial intersection of youth sports and mental health. Stack Sports believes in an era where the pressures on young athletes seem to intensify with each passing season, understanding the profound impact of sports on mental well-being has never been more imperative. A survey conducted by the Aspen Institute among over 3,000 youth in the Tacoma, Washington area, titled “State of Play Tacoma-Pierce County,” reveals a significant number of young athletes grappling with anxiety, depression, and even suicidal ideation. According to the Aspen Institute’s State of Play 2023: “More attention is being paid to the role that positive sports experiences can have on a child’s mental health, given that 42% of high school students today say they have experienced persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness. That’s up from 28% a decade ago. While all teens report increased mental health challenges, girls fare worse than boys.”

The panel will delve into this complex landscape, exploring strategies to nurture physical prowess and the mental fortitude necessary for young athletes everywhere to thrive on and off the field.

“The GOALS Council embodies growth, organization, advancement, and learning in soccer, making it the perfect conduit to dive into key issues affecting youth sports,” said Frances Fabian, Head of Partner Engagement at Sports Connect. “We are enthusiastic about this upcoming discussion and looking forward to creating actionable solutions at the community, regional, and national levels of soccer to drive positive change in the sport.”

To register for the upcoming webinar, please visit https://app.livestorm.co/sportsconnect/goals-council-live-round-table. For more information about The GOALS Council, please visit their website: https://stacksports.com/goals-council.

About Stack Sports:

With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations.

Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on four key pillars — Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/.

MULTIMEDIA:

IMAGE LINK for medfia: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/24-0313-s2p-goalswebinar-300dpi.jpg

Caption: GOALS Council x Soccer Resilience Webinar: Mental Health Matters

News Source: Stack Sports