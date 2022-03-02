TRAVERSE City, Mich., March 2, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — After HAI HELI-EXPO was cancelled in 2021 due to COVID-19, ViewTech Borescopes will be exhibiting at booth 7802 during the annual event. With over 600 exhibitors and more than 14,000 industry professionals expected to attend, the international helicopter association will convene March 7 – 10 at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in Dallas, Texas.

Returning to exhibit for the 10th time at HAI HELI-EXPO, ViewTech’s VJ-3 video borescopes are ideal for vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft quality control, maintenance, and inspections. With the ability to enter directly through an injector nozzle or access port, technicians avoid costly and time-consuming engine disassembly.

Senior Sales Consultant, Zack Wessels, will be available during exhibit hours and is excited to be back since last exhibiting at the 2019 HAI HELI-EXPO. “Our video borescopes make the job easier for those on the front line, assuring every aircraft lifts off and lands safely,” stated Wessels. “From engineers to maintenance technicians, hundreds of aviation experts rely on our line of VJ-3 video borescopes daily.”

ViewTech Borescopes invites HELI-EXPO attendees and exhibitors to stop by their booth and experience a VJ-3 video borescope. In addition, ViewTech’s no-cost, no-obligation demo program will ship you a full-featured articulating video borescope to trial at your MRO facility.

VJ-3 Video Borescope

The VJ-3 mechanical articulating video borescope is a nondestructive visual testing instrument used for the remote visual inspection of machinery, equipment, and components. The VJ-3 facilitates the visual recording and photo documentation of an inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require great effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 consists of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs, and the base unit with control panel, LCD monitor, power source and all necessary circuitry.

About ViewTech Borescopes

ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America’s #1 seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics, and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.

Learn more: https://www.viewtech.com

MULTIMEDIA:

*IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/22-0302-s2p-vtech-hai-300dpi.jpg

News Source: ViewTech Borescopes