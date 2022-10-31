TRAVERSE City, Mich., Oct. 31, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Since 2013 ViewTech Borescopes has been showcasing their nondestructive testing (NDT) video borescope during the ASNT Annual Conference. With the 2022 ASNT Annual Conference taking place in Nashville, Tennessee at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center, ViewTech will be exhibiting at booth 411 from October 31 – November 2, 2022. This year, ViewTech Borescopes, the leader in video borescope technology will debut their 4th generation VJ borescope, the all new VJ-4.



Image Caption: ViewTech Borescopes at 2022 ASNT Annual Conference.

Representing ViewTech Borescopes, Sales Consultant Chris Courtright will have several VJ-3 and VJ-4 video borescopes featured for attendees to trial. The ViewTech UV video borescope is commonly used for liquid penetrant testing (PT) by NDT Level I, Level II, and Level III professionals. With both the VJ-3 and VJ-4 video borescopes offering precise 360-degree joystick control articulation, along with photo and video documentation capabilities, ViewTech Borescopes has been saving NDT technicians and engineers time and money on remote visual inspections.

ViewTech’s video borescope experts are consistently informed that their video borescopes always deliver high-quality inspection results. The team at ViewTech encourages those looking to purchase a new borescope or replace their remote visual inspection equipment to trial a VJ-3 or VJ-4 video borescope through a no-cost, no-obligation demo.

Read more about the ASNT Annual Conference: https://www.viewtech.com/about-us/tradeshows/asnt-annual-conference-2022

VJ-3 & VJ-4 Video Borescope:

The VJ-3 and VJ-4 mechanical articulating video borescopes are nondestructive visual testing instruments used for the remote visual inspection of machinery, equipment, and components. The VJ-3 and VJ-4 facilitate the visual recording and photo documentation of an inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require great effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 and VJ04 video borescopes consist of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs, and the base unit with control panel, LCD monitor, power source and all necessary circuitry.

About ViewTech Borescopes:

ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America’s #1 seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.

Learn more: https://www.viewtech.com

