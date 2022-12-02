TRAVERSE City, Mich., Dec. 2, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ViewTech Borescopes is set to exhibit during the annual National Agricultural Aviation Association (NAAA) networking event. The 2022 NAAA Ag Aviation Expo is taking place December 5 through 8 at the Knoxville Convention Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. ViewTech Sales Consultant, Evan Miller, will have both VJ-3 and the brand new VJ-4 video borescopes on display for Ag Aviation Expo attendees at booth 429 during exhibit hall hours.



ViewTech Borescopes has been an exhibitor during the world’s largest agricultural aviation convention and tradeshow for nine consecutive years. Their line of articulating video borescopes have assisted thousands of clients and the applications they serve. From turbo props to gear boxes to PT6 engines, ViewTech’s VJ-3 and VJ-4 video borescopes are commonly used by aircraft maintenance technicians to inspect Air Tractor, Embraer, Thrush, and Pacific Aerospace aircraft.

This year at the Ag Aviation Expo, ViewTech will have both 3.9mm video borescopes and 6.0mm video borescopes available to test drive. In addition, both VJ-3 and VJ-4 borescope models are offered in diameters of 2.2mm and 2.8mm. With lengths reaching 8 meters, 180 or 360-degree articulation, full-color images and videos can be captured inside areas that are otherwise visually inaccessible.

With a large percentage of ViewTech’s clientele based in the aviation and aerospace industries, they are consistently informed that the VJ-3 and VJ-4 video borescopes perform the heavy lifting for 99% of their client inspections. Those looking to replace or purchase new inspection equipment are encouraged to take advantage of ViewTech Borescopes no-cost, no-obligation demo offer.

VJ-3 & VJ-4 Video Borescope

The VJ-3 and VJ-4 mechanical articulating video borescopes are nondestructive visual testing instruments used for the remote visual inspection of machinery, equipment, and components. The VJ-3 and VJ-4 facilitate the visual recording and photo documentation of an inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require great effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 and VJ-4 video borescopes consist of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs, and the base unit with control panel, LCD monitor, power source and all necessary circuitry.

About ViewTech Borescopes

ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America’s #1 seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.

Learn more: https://www.viewtech.com

*IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/22-1202-s2p-viewtech-300dpi.jpg

