WESTMINSTER, Colo., March 2, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Industry Group (TIG) and the Kiosk Association (KMA) will present a fully integrated, accessibility-focused self-service ecosystem at HIMSS 2026 (Booth #3461, The Venetian Expo, Las Vegas). With the May 11, 2026 HHS Section 504 deadline approaching, healthcare organizations are facing new enforcement realities around digital accessibility and patient interaction.



Image caption: The Industry Group for HIMSS26 #3461.

The Industry Group invites attendees to Booth #3461 at The Venetian Expo for a hands-on technical briefing of a fully integrated ecosystem designed for the modern hospital campus.

HANDS-ON TECHNOLOGY AT BOOTH #3461:

Touchless Hygienic Screens: Experience HoverTap™ , enabling safer interactions across the hospital. This technology works seamlessly with gloves, liquids, and plastic drapes to maintain a sterile environment.

Experience , enabling safer interactions across the hospital. This technology works seamlessly with gloves, liquids, and plastic drapes to maintain a sterile environment. Medical-Grade Durability: Inspect the Insight Touch 21″ Medical AIO , fully 60601-1 certified for clinical environments.

Inspect the , fully 60601-1 certified for clinical environments. High-Speed Identity: Live demonstrations of secure wristband and badge printing powered by BOCA Systems .

Live demonstrations of secure wristband and badge printing powered by . Universal Accessibility: See how Storm Interface assistive hardware integrates with JAWS Kiosk software to create an ADA-compliant and user-friendly experience for all patients.

STRATEGIC BRIEFINGS & LEARNING OBJECTIVES:

Conversational AI: Learn how AI can retrofit existing screens to support 90+ languages, even in high-noise environments.

Learn how AI can retrofit existing screens to support 90+ languages, even in high-noise environments. Regulatory Compliance: Review ADA- and HIPAA-compliant patient check-in workflows and intelligent queue management.

Review ADA- and HIPAA-compliant patient check-in workflows and intelligent queue management. Scalable Signage: Explore solutions ranging from lobby wayfinding to patient-room communication systems.

Explore solutions ranging from lobby wayfinding to patient-room communication systems. Operational Modernization: View smart lockers and secure employee vending solutions designed to streamline internal hospital operations.

Pre-book a 15-minute VIP Demo To skip the floor crowds and receive a personalized 1-on-1 walkthrough of our 2026 Compliance Roadmap, attendees are encouraged to schedule a briefing in advance.

Schedule VIP Demo: https://kioskindustry.org/himss-2026-healthcare-kiosks/

“We are entering a critical window for healthcare accessibility,” said Craig Keefner, Editor in Chief. “With the 2026 deadlines approaching, our goal at HIMSS is to provide a clear, technical path forward for providers to remain compliant while improving the patient experience.”

ABOUT THE INDUSTRY GROUP

The Industry Group (TIG) is a central network for self-service technology, encompassing the Kiosk Association (KMA) and specialized portals for retail, healthcare, and digital signage.

MEDIA CONTACT: Craig Keefner craigkeefner@pm.me Text: 720-324-1837

