WESTMINSTER, Colo. and NEW YORK CITY, Jan. 6, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Industry Group and Kiosk Industry Group are pleased to announce several major initiatives and recognitions in conjunction with the upcoming National Retail Federation (NRF) 2026 Big Show in New York City. Attendees are invited to visit Booth 2203 at the Javits Center to explore groundbreaking self-service technology, meet industry leaders, and celebrate excellence across the self-service, kiosk, digital signage, and retail automation ecosystem.



Image caption: The Industry Group and Kiosk Industry Group Unveil Major Announcements at NRF 2026.

At Booth 2203, The Industry Group will feature in-person demonstrations, insights, and conversations on kiosks, touchless solutions, digital wayfinding, conversational AI, accessibility-first design, and next-generation self-service systems alongside key partners and exhibitors. Come experience hardware, software, and service innovators shaping the future of retail customer engagement.

HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES RECOGNIZED

In addition to NRF participation, the Kiosk Industry Group is proud to announce the 2026 Hall of Fame inductees — a prestigious cohort of pioneers whose contributions have significantly influenced the self-service and kiosk industry. The Hall of Fame honors decades of leadership, technical innovation, industry advancement, and the sustained impact of individuals who helped shape how consumers interact with self-service technology. Full details are available at https://kioskindustry.org/2026-hall-of-fame-inductees/.

These inductees represent a range of experience — from early development of interactive terminal systems to trailblazing work in accessibility, automation, and market adoption. By highlighting these people, the Kiosk Industry Group reinforces its commitment to documenting the history and evolution of a technology touching billions of daily transactions worldwide.

BEST OF 2025 INDUSTRY GROUP AWARDS

Also debuting at NRF are the Best of 2025 Awards, honoring outstanding projects, products, and innovations from the past year that exemplify excellence in design, accessibility, automation, and deployment across self-service. Winners reflect the breadth of achievement in kiosk and self-service technology. See https://kioskindustry.org/best-of-2025-industry-group-awards/.

“We’re thrilled to bring together these major announcements at NRF — from celebrating visionary leaders to highlighting breakthrough solutions,” said Craig Keefner, Executive Director of The Industry Group. “Our booth at 2203 is a hub for connection, learning, and insight into the future of retail automation.”

ABOUT THE INDUSTRY GROUP & KIOSK INDUSTRY GROUP

The Industry Group aggregates expert portals and resources across kiosks, digital signage, POS, accessibility, and retail automation. The Kiosk Industry Group champions industry best practices, thought leadership, and programs that support innovation in self-service.

