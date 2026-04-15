CHICAGO, Ill., April 15, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Industry Group, the leading authority on self-service technology and digital signage, today announced its comprehensive technology showcase for the upcoming National Restaurant Show (NRA), held May 16–19 at McCormick Place, Chicago, IL. Located in the North Building at Booth #5829, the exhibit will feature a curated ecosystem of restaurant automation, AI-driven ordering, and accessibility solutions.



Image caption: POLYTOUCH Kiosk.

As the restaurant industry faces continued labor pressure and evolving guest expectations, The Industry Group (TIG) and the Kiosk Association (KMA) are moving the conversation beyond standalone hardware toward integrated, “infrastructure-level” digitization.

“Restaurant operators are no longer looking for isolated kiosks; they are looking for a unified operating system that handles throughput, accessibility, and high-level data processing simultaneously,” said Craig Keefner, Chief Editor for The Industry Group. “Our showcase at Booth #5829 demonstrates how edge computing—specifically Intel-powered platforms—serves as the backbone for modern restaurant automation, from AI age verification to conversational voice ordering.”

KEY TECHNOLOGY HIGHLIGHTS AT BOOTH #5829:

High-Performance Hardware: Pyramid Computer will showcase sleek, industrial-grade self-order kiosks designed for high-volume quick-service (QSR) environments.

will showcase sleek, industrial-grade self-order kiosks designed for high-volume quick-service (QSR) environments. Universal Accessibility: Vispero / JAWS for Kiosk will demonstrate industry-leading screen-reading technology, ensuring self-service is accessible to blind and low-vision guests in compliance with ADA standards.

will demonstrate industry-leading screen-reading technology, ensuring self-service is accessible to blind and low-vision guests in compliance with ADA standards. Secure Infrastructure: SiteKiosk will present its secure software stack for unattended digital signage and kiosk management.

will present its secure software stack for unattended digital signage and kiosk management. Conversational AI: URway will feature natural-language voice-ordering systems that reduce friction at the point of sale.

will feature natural-language voice-ordering systems that reduce friction at the point of sale. Identity & Compliance: MyCheckr will display AI-based age verification technology, a critical tool for automated restricted-item sales.

The booth will also highlight the role of Intel-powered edge infrastructure, illustrating how modern processors (including the Core Ultra series) enable real-time AI workloads without the latency of cloud-only solutions.

IN-PERSON BRIEFINGS AND STRATEGY SESSIONS

Craig Keefner and technical experts from the partner network will be available throughout the show for private briefings regarding:

ADA and accessibility strategy for national rollouts.

The transition from traditional POS to AI-integrated self-service.

Securing the software stack in unattended retail.

To preview the technologies on display or to schedule a meeting during the show, visit https://kioskindustry.org/nra-national-restaurant-show/.

ABOUT THE INDUSTRY GROUP

The Industry Group is a collective of specialized websites—including Kiosk Industry, Retail Systems, and Thin Client Computing—dedicated to providing data-driven insights and technical analysis of the self-service and digital signage markets. Led by Craig Keefner, a 40-year veteran of the industry, TIG prioritizes fact-based reporting and technical integrity. Learn more: https://industrygroup.org

MEDIA CONTACT:

Craig Keefner, Chief Editor

The Industry Group

720-324-1837

https://industrygroup.org/contact/

News Source: The Industry Group