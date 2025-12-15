WESTMINSTER, Colo., Dec. 15, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — See and meet The Industry Group and Kiosk Association at National Retail Federation Big Show in NYC in January at Javits Center. Featured in the booth – Pyramid Computer – Kiosk and digital signage, NZ Technologies with rugged touchscreen which is touchless. Sitekiosk interactive software for kiosks and digital signage, DPL Wireless Connectivity, Pyramid printers, and Vispero with Accessibility.

Self-service excellence awards -- see us in #2203 at NRF
Image caption: Self-service excellence awards — see us in #2203 at NRF.

Twenty different participating companies at the show available to meet.

EVENTS INCLUDE:

  • announcement of 2026 Self-Service Excellence Awards by The Industry Group.
  • New Best of 2025 projects and products (13 candidates)
  • Hall of Fame 2026 awards (13 candidates)
  • Special Recognition Awards
  • Other noteworthy events are Retail Orphans on Saturday — Super Saturday.

“The Industry Group and Kiosk Association will present the latest in kiosks, digital wayfinding, touchless solutions, sleek countertop systems, next-gen interactive digital signage, and conversational AI audio enhancements for touchscreen devices,” said Craig Keefner, Executive Director of The Industry Group.

To schedule a meeting, email craigkeefner@pm.me.

The Industry Group (TIG) is a global trade-network dedicated to self-service technology, covering kiosks, digital signage, POS, Smart Lockers, EV Charging. Retail automation, smart vending and smart-city platforms.

Founded and led by industry veterans, TIG helps stakeholders connect, advance best practices and drive innovation in unattended retail ecosystems.

TIG also releases industry-vetted market research covering the full stack of self-service industries.

Learn more about The Industry Group (TIG) at: https://kioskindustry.org/

