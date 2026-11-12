NEW YORK, N.Y., Nov 12, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — HitPaw, an AI-powered multimedia platform specializing in video, image, and audio enhancement, generation, and editing solutions, today announced its 2026 Black Friday Mega Deal. Running from November 10 to December 7, the campaign offers savings of up to 60% OFF on a wide range of AI-powered creative tools, giving creators, businesses, and everyday users an opportunity to upgrade their creative workflows at exceptional prices.



Image caption: HitPaw Black Friday Sale 2026.

EXPLORE HITPAW’S AI CREATIVE TOOLS

HitPaw offers specialized AI solutions for multimedia enhancement, generation, and editing, covering a wide range of creative needs:

HitPaw VikPea (AI Video Enhancer): Upscale videos to 4K, restores damaged footage, and enhances clarity, details, and colors by reducing blur and noise.

Upscale videos to 4K, restores damaged footage, and enhances clarity, details, and colors by reducing blur and noise. HitPaw FotorPea (AI Photo Enhancer & Generator): Enhance image quality, restore old photographs, sharpen portraits, remove unwanted objects, and create AI-generated artwork.

Enhance image quality, restore old photographs, sharpen portraits, remove unwanted objects, and create AI-generated artwork. HitPaw Edimakor (AI Video Generator & Editor) : Combines AI video generation with video editing capabilities, helping users create and edit engaging videos more efficiently.

: Combines AI video generation with video editing capabilities, helping users create and edit engaging videos more efficiently. HitPaw VoicePea (AI Voice Changer): Transform voices in real time with realistic AI voice effects for streaming, gaming, content creation, and online communication.

Transform voices in real time with realistic AI voice effects for streaming, gaming, content creation, and online communication. HitPaw Univd (AI Video Converter & Compressor): Convert and compress videos without sacrificing quality for seamless sharing across devices and platforms.

Convert and compress videos without sacrificing quality for seamless sharing across devices and platforms. HitPaw Watermark Remover (AI Watermark & Object Remover): Remove unwanted watermarks, objects, and distractions from photos and videos with ease.

From restoring cherished memories and producing social media content to creating product visuals and promotional videos for e-commerce, HitPaw’s tools support a variety of creative needs.

UNLOCK EXCLUSIVE BLACK FRIDAY DISCOUNTS

During the Black Friday Mega Deal, customers can enjoy special discounts across HitPaw’s product lineup:

60% OFF 5-in-1 Ultimate Bundle: Get VikPea, FotorPea, Edimakor, Univd, and Watermark Remover in one package. Ideal for creators seeking an all-in-one toolkit for AI creation, video and image enhancement, editing, and file management.

Get VikPea, FotorPea, Edimakor, Univd, and Watermark Remover in one package. Ideal for creators seeking an all-in-one toolkit for AI creation, video and image enhancement, editing, and file management. 50% OFF 2-in-1 Bundles: Choose from two combinations: VikPea + FotorPea or VikPea + Edimakor. The first pairs video and photo enhancement, while the second offers a one-stop workflow for AI video creation and enhancement.

Choose from two combinations: VikPea + FotorPea or VikPea + Edimakor. The first pairs video and photo enhancement, while the second offers a one-stop workflow for AI video creation and enhancement. 40% OFF Individual Products: Save 40% OFF on HitPaw VikPea and HitPaw FotorPea, ideal for users focused on improving video and image quality.

Save 40% OFF on HitPaw VikPea and HitPaw FotorPea, ideal for users focused on improving video and image quality. 30% OFF Individual Products: Get 30% OFF on HitPaw Edimakor, HitPaw VoicePea, HitPaw Univd, and HitPaw Watermark Remover, catering to video creators and users looking for flexible editing and media utilities.

Get 30% OFF on HitPaw Edimakor, HitPaw VoicePea, HitPaw Univd, and HitPaw Watermark Remover, catering to video creators and users looking for flexible editing and media utilities. 20% OFF HitPaw Online AI Credits: Save on AI credits for browser-based tools, including video enhancement, AI image generation, photo restoration and more. A convenient option for users who prefer online creative tools without installing software.

HOW TO GET HITPAW BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

HitPaw’s 2026 Black Friday Mega Deal runs from November 10 through December 7, 2026. Customers can visit the official campaign page to explore participating products, compare available plans, and claim discounts of up to 60% OFF.

For more information checking, you may visit: HitPaw Black Friday 2026: Save Up to 60% OFF, Best Deals

ABOUT HITPAW

HitPaw is a leading AI-powered multimedia platform offering video, image, and audio generation, enhancement, and editing tools. It helps millions of creators worldwide easily produce high-quality content, from transforming media to creating new visual and audio works. Learn more at: [OFFICIAL] HitPaw – AI Video, Photo & Audio Enhancer Solutions

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News Source: HitPaw Co Ltd